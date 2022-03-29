U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,587.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,005.00
    +152.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,042.00
    +56.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.10
    +12.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.81
    +0.85 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.40
    -26.40 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.46 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    -1.40 (-6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.4970
    -0.3770 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,581.07
    +425.77 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.65
    +22.63 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.49
    +97.35 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Radware Enhances Digital Transformation of South American Conglomerate in a Million Dollar Deal Expansion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Radware Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RDWR
Radware Ltd.
Radware Ltd.

Increases scalability and cost effectiveness with integrated web application protection and delivery

MAHWAH, N.J., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced it expanded its relationship with a major South American conglomerate in a million dollar deal. To support the digital transformation of its portfolio companies, the conglomerate is leveraging Radware’s solution to increase its application cybersecurity defenses, expand DDoS protection for its local infrastructure, and add integrated application delivery capabilities.

“For companies in the midst of digital transformation, the ability to secure applications across a hybrid cloud environment is critical,” said Rob Hartley, vice president, overseeing Radware’s LATAM and EMEA regions. “Our integrated application and network security solutions offer major operational advantages and cost savings. You get state-of-the-art security without having to make performance tradeoffs or guesstimate what your capacity needs might be a year from now. The solutions are built to scale as organizations migrate to the cloud and modernize their applications.”

The conglomerate turned to Radware for comprehensive integrated application and network security, including its Attack Mitigation Solution. To protect application availability, the conglomerate increased its investment in Radware’s DefensePro® DDoS protection. To secure delivery of its web applications and provide API security, the organization deployed Radware’s integrated web application firewall (WAF). The integrated WAF combines in a single solution Radware’s Alteon® application delivery controller with its industry leading AppWall® web application and API protection (WAAP) solution. Together, the collective solutions safeguard against application-level and encrypted attacks, including SQL injection, brute force, data leakage, TCP SYN floods, SSL negotiation floods, and HTTPS floods.

In addition, the conglomerate deployed Radware’s Alteon Global Elastic License (GEL) for managing application performance and its multi data center strategy. The unique licensing model enables organizations to decide how best to use a single capacity license to shift and scale workloads and capacity across any private data center, or public and private cloud, regardless of location or type.

Forrester ranked Radware a global leader in its report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.” Quadrant Knowledge Solutions named Radware a leader in its 2021 SPARK Matrix: Web Application Firewall report. In addition, Radware was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer:” Web Application Firewall report.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that with our solution you get state-of-the-art security without having to make performance tradeoffs or guesstimate what your capacity needs might be a year from now, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:
Gerri Dyrek
Radware
Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com





Recommended Stories

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Working on a New Golden Opportunity

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Uber, and more.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • SHIB Tests Resistance at $0.000030 Before Easing Back

    SHIB makes up ground on DOGE, with SHIB striking an intraday high of $0.00002962 before a late slide back to sub-$0.000027 levels.

  • Intel says its new 5.5GHz i9-12900KS is the world's fastest desktop processor

    Intel has unveiled the Core i9-12900KS "Special Edition" CPU it claims is "the world's fastest desktop processor."

  • The Pros and Cons of Ordering From a Fast Food Mobile App

    Between the constant promotions and exclusive deals for app users, it’s obvious that fast food chains are desperate for customers to use their proprietary apps. The deals are wonderful, especially in a time where food prices keep surging, but like everything else in the world, ordering from mobile fast food apps is not a perfect process.

  • BT halts removal of landline phones after vulnerable unable to call 999

    BT has halted plans to replace landline phones with digital ones in the wake of concerns highlighted by the Telegraph, as its chief executive apologised and admitted the company had got it "wrong".

  • Bitcoin from Satoshi-era wallet suddenly activates after 11 years

    ‘Sleeping whale’ saw BTC holdings increase in value by nearly 2 million per cent since 2011

  • Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

    Slumping demand, surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are triggering production cuts in key Apple products, Nikkei reported Monday.

  • Transport Stocks Are Flashing Bullish Signals for Broader Market

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average, which tracks 20 companies ranging from UPS to Union Pacific, has jumped ahead of other market gauges.

  • Ethereum is approaching the ‘merge’ and crypto investors are having major FOMO

    The excitement surrounding Ethereum’s much-anticipated upgrade caused the price of Ether to jump and search interest in the “merge” to skyrocket. But is it worth all the hype?

  • Lapsus$ found a spreadsheet of passwords as they breached Okta, documents show

    The Lapsus$ hackers used compromised credentials to break into the network of customer service giant Sitel in January, days before subsequently accessing the internal systems of authentication giant Okta, according to documents seen by TechCrunch that provide new details of the cyber intrusion that have not yet been reported. Customers only learned of Okta's January security breach on March 22 after the Lapsus$ hacking group published screenshots revealing it had accessed Okta's internal apps and systems some two months earlier. Okta admitted the compromise in a blog post, and later confirmed 366 of its corporate customers are affected by the breach, or about 2.5% of its customer base.

  • Asian Games set for digital yuan, metaverse pilots, tech firm claims

    A Hangzhou-based data firm has confirmed that it is working on the application of the digital yuan and the metaverse in the upcoming 2022 Asian Games. See related article: China’s digital yuan app now publicly accessible, one step closer to launch Fast facts Zhengyuan Data System Engineering revealed that it is developing virtual humans for […]

  • Apple Stock Falls and Suppliers Decline on Report of iPhone SE Output Cuts

    Shares of Apple and the tech giant’s suppliers were falling Monday following a Nikkei Asia report that said Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter. Earlier this month, Apple (ticker: AAPL) announced the latest version of its lower cost iPhone SE, starting at $429. The phone adds 5G wireless capability and uses the same A15 Bionic chip used in the company’s flagship iPhone 13.

  • British engineers bring "human-like" robot to life

    Ian Lee introduces us to Ameca, the latest invention of Engineered Arts, the British company aiming to develop the most interactive human-like robots on the planet.

  • Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

    The company plans to produce 20% fewer iPhone SEs - or about 2 million to 3 million units - next quarter than originally planned, the report said. It added that Apple has also reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units. Apple, whose shares were down about 2% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Back. Their Glory Days Aren’t.

    Technology shares rebounded strongly in the past couple of weeks following a marked change in the tone from Chinese policy makers. Whether their businesses will heat back up is still unclear.

  • The Cost of Making an iPhone

    Apple enjoys high profits on its smartphones partly because the cost to make them is significantly less than the retail price.

  • Does Web 3.0 Offer a Moment of Reset Between Brands and Consumers?

    Tim Vanderhook, CEO of Viant Technology, sees new opportunities for brands to engage shoppers.