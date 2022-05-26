U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,137.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,920.75
    -21.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.22
    +0.89 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.35
    -1.10 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6390
    -0.6020 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,153.46
    -588.09 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.02
    -32.98 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.86
    +9.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Radware Expands Relationship with a Leading Multinational E-Commerce Company in Million Dollar Deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Radware Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RDWR
Radware Ltd.
Radware Ltd.

Mitigates spikes in complex bot attacks without interrupting online purchases

MAHWAH, N.J., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced it has expanded its relationship with a leading, multinational e-commerce company in a million dollar deal. The company purchased the Radware Bot Manager and Managed Services to further protect its global e-commerce network and website traffic from cyber attack. The industry leader also uses Radware’s DefensePro® and Cloud DDoS Protection Service to safeguard its online infrastructure.

The e-commerce company turned to Radware when the bot manager solution from another provider was unable to handle spikes in fourth generation distributed bots and could not scale to meet the needs of a large global network. The e-commerce provider’s global network, website traffic, and bot attacks were extremely complex and evolving over time.

“Various parts of this e-commerce company’s online transaction process were being attacked by different methods and outcomes, and exporting different data sets,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “The Radware Bot Manager was able to successfully mitigate the attacks while managing false positives so that shoppers making online purchases were not blocked or challenged. We won this deal because our customer was impressed with the consistent performance of our solution, mitigation capabilities, and partnership.”

The Radware Bot Manager provides comprehensive protection of web applications, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats like bots. It offers precise bot management across all channels by combining behavioral modeling for granular intent analysis, collective bot intelligence, and fingerprinting of browsers, devices, and machines. To help organizations safeguard and grow their online operations, Bot Manager protects against account takeover, API abuse, scalping, skewed analytics, form spam, web scraping, and carding and digital ad fraud.

Radware’s Managed Services include the support of the company’s Bot Defense Lab, a team of experienced data analysts. This team is tasked with real-time threat monitoring, as well as the analysis, investigation, and response to malicious threats.

Radware was recently named the technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ 2021 report titled SPARK Matrix: Bot Management. This marks the second year in a row that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions ranked Radware the technology leader in its Bot Management category.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that Radware’s Bot Manager helps organizations safeguard and grow their online operations, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek
Radware
Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Elon Musk committing another $6.25B to Twitter bid: SEC filing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre reports on Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosting his equity commitments towards his bid for Twitter, now totaling $33.5 billion.

  • NYSE Vice Chair: ‘Markets have their ups and downs’

    Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi is joined by NYSE Vice Chmn. & Chief Commercial Officer, John Tuttle at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as they discuss the forum and the state of the market.

  • A timeless bear market rule explains why dip buyers can't get a break: Morning Brief

    Breaking down a classic Bob Farrell maxim that warned of weakness ahead.

  • ‘A pyramid scheme,’ ‘worth nothing,’ ‘not reliable’: Crypto is being savaged at Davos by critics. Here’s a list of who said what

    Financial officials described cryptocurrencies as unreliable and worthless, with one even comparing them to pyramid schemes.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • What to Do When a Bear Market Whacks Your 401(k)

    When the markets take a dive, your retirement savings could drop with them. Here is a four-step plan to beat the bear.

  • 3 Dow Stocks With 107% to 147% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components are three that analysts believe could more than double over the next year.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Musk’s Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan But Needs More Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is dropping plans to partially fund his purchase of Twitter Inc. with a margin loan tied to his Tesla Inc. stake and increasing the size of the deal’s equity component to $33.5 billion. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Citi

  • Russia to Service Debt in Rubles After US Closes Loophole

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will service its dollar debt in rubles after the expiry of a sanctions loophole closed the option of payments in the US currency, potentially putting Moscow on track to default.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapWhy So Few Big Rats

  • Which Defensive Dividend Stock Is Most Recession-Resilient?

    It's been a bloodbath for the broader markets this year, with high-multiple tech and the biggest 2020-21 pandemic beneficiaries taking on the most damage. With the S&P 500 recently falling into a bear market, many defensive dividend payers have also been dragged lower in recent months. With an economic recession a growing possibility, it's the most defensive of dividend stocks that appear like the safest bets at this juncture. Nobody wants to catch a falling knife these days. It's too painful, e

  • Snap Suddenly Lowered Its Quarterly Guidance. Here's What It Might Mean for the Digital Advertising Industry.

    The market threw a bit of a hissy fit on Tuesday after social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) published an 8-K saying it would miss its second-quarter revenue guidance due to macroeconomic concerns. Investors took this as a cue that the digital advertising market is headed for a slowdown and decided to sell off mega-cap names like Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Amazon. The S&P 500 was down 0.81% on the day and the Nasdaq 100, which has a lot of exposure to the digital advertising industry, was down 2.20%.

  • 3 Oil Companies That Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of eight cents or seven per cent, to $1.28 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.

  • Satellite firm BlackSky lands intelligence contract worth up to $1B

    The contract will mean continued hiring across the company's offices, including for machine learning and artificial intelligence software development in Seattle.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Declaring Dividend?

    Altria is sticking with its full-year profit outlook, and declared a regular quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. Is MO stock a buy now?