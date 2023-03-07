Radware is Named a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Web Application Firewall by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading web application firewall (WAF) vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive technology for WAF, has received the strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware a 2022 market leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Web Application Firewall (WAF), 2022.

Riya Tomar, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Radware offers a comprehensive WAF solution that includes protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and unknown attacks, as well as additional features, such as bot management, API protection, L7 DDoS protection, and client-side protection. Radware's WAF solution is unique due to its SecurePath out-of-path deployment capability, positive security model with auto-policy generation, advanced device fingerprinting, and built-in API security mechanisms. With the strongest performance across the parameter of technology excellence, Radware has been positioned among the 2022 leaders in the global WAF market."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading WAF providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. In addition, it offers strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiators, and market positions.

"We are pleased to be recognized among the leaders in the WAF market. When it comes to web application protection, the risk of data breach and financial loss has never been higher," said Sharon Trachtman, chief marketing officer for Radware. "Application development is more competitive; release cycles are more frequent; and deployments are more complicated than ever before. Our Web Application Firewall is built to help understaffed and overextended security teams meet the challenges of today's agile development environments while defending them against emerging cyber threats."

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

