Radware and TeraGo Deliver Tailored DDoS Protection Services to Simply Voting

MAHWAH, N.J., and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), a leading networking, colocation and cloud services provider, jointly announced today the development of a best-of-breed security solution that protects online elections from potential cyber-attacks for Simply Voting, Inc.



Simply Voting is a Montreal-based full-service provider of secure, hosted online elections, serving more than 3,000 different organizations (such as municipalities, universities, and unions) in 67 countries to safely execute their elections.

The combined Radware and TeraGo offering includes a cloud-based distributed denial-of-service (“DDoS”) protection solution, which leverages the real-time protection and minimal latency of TeraGo’s network-based DDoS mitigation service, with Radware’s DefensePro® attack mitigation appliances, and cloud-based scrubbing capacity of Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service.

“The sanctity of online elections requires the absolute best cyber security solutions,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer, Radware. “In our collaborative efforts with TeraGo, we were able to provide Simply Voting with the highest protection so that voters can have supreme confidence in results.”

Radware and TeraGo’s DDoS protection service monitors all traffic entering its network for large-volume floods that aim to disrupt the services. It detects and mitigates DDoS attacks within seconds using Radware’s patented behavioral-based DDoS attack mitigation technology. The service offers protection from all types of DDoS attacks, including network-layer and application-layer DDoS attacks.

According to Brian Lack, President, Simply Voting, “We’re sleeping better at night knowing that our protection is far stronger than before, while preserving the secrecy of voting traffic. I believe we have the very best, the Cadillac of security right now, which has also improved our ability to market our online voting system. Both TeraGo and Radware have gone above and beyond our expectations in terms of product delivery and technical support.”

Blake Wetzel, Chief Revenue and Chief Operating Officer at TeraGo, added: "We are thrilled to deliver services that support Simply Voting’s critical applications. The joint TeraGo and Radware DDoS protection solution is brought together by a combination of best-in-class brands to meet the security needs of Simply Voting. Security is a critical element for today’s voting platforms, requiring superior real-time protection with minimal latency. We are pleased that our security service will continue to help overcome a critical challenge for our customer and elevate protection for Canadian voting.”

Radware and TeraGo Protection Features

Features of this best-in-class protection include behavioral-based detection using advanced, patented machine learning algorithms to protect against known and unknown threats; zero-day protection against network- and application-layer DDoS attacks, protection against SSL-based attacks without requiring customers to provide full SSL certificates and without adding latency in peacetime, as well as extensive compliance options and certifications, unparalleled by any rival, including industry-specific certifications such as PCI and HIPAA, as well as cloud security standards such as SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 27032, etc.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada’s 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation, and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

