RAFA Enters into Negotiations with JINR for Ultra-Cutting Edge Nuclear Research

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is currently negotiating with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), an international intergovernmental scientific organization established by eleven founding countries in 1956 and registered by the United Nations. The purpose of the current negotiations is the development and implementation of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals’ projects related to nuclear medicine technologies, radiopharmaceuticals, radiotherapy and promising projects in related industries. Currently, our company produces devices for nuclear medicine, such as microspheres with Yttrium-90, micro sources based on Iodine-125, therapeutic and surgical gels containing isotopes.



Rafarma Pharmaceuticals is actively developing a muon radiography project based on emulsion detectors using artificial intelligence. This is a promising method of studying the internal structure of large natural and industrial facilities which allows, in particular, to monitor the condition of volcanoes, karst caves, mines, nuclear power complex installations, and provide early detection and forecasting of the development of probable emergencies, as well as conducting geological exploration in space.

Rafarma is excited about the cooperation with JINR, whose scientific and experimental facilities are geographically located in the Dubna, the science city of the Moscow region, in the Russian Federation. It is a world-renowned scientific center, which is a unique example of successful integration of theoretical and experimental research with the development and application of the latest technologies along with university academics. JINR's reputation in the world scientific community is very high. The Institute has the only superconducting accelerator of nuclei and heavy ions in both Europe and Asia, with record parameters for conducting experiments on the synthesis of heavy and exotic nuclei, a unique neutron pulse reactor IBR-2 and a proton accelerator and a plastron for proton therapy.

