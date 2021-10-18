U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2940
    +0.6170 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,704.12
    +548.06 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Rafael Holdings Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rafael Holdings, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), announced that today it made a grant to Dr. Mary Margaret Huizinga of options to purchase 122,341 shares of Class B common stock of the Company with an exercise price equal to $30.54, the closing price of the Class B common stock on October 15, 2021, the trading day prior to the grant.

The options shall vest with respect to 25% of the underlying shares on October 18, 2022, and, with respect to an additional 2.0833% of the underlying shares, on each monthly anniversary of October 18, 2022, such that all equity shall vest by the October 18, 2025.

The options were granted under Rafael’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, which was amended to create an additional pool of 122,341 shares of Rafael’s Class B common stock to be used exclusively for the grant of inducement awards in compliance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08 ("Rule 303A.08").

The option grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and was offered as a material inducement to Dr. Huizinga’s hiring as Chief Development and Medical Officer of the Company in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under Rule 303A.08. Dr. Huizinga joined the Company on October 18, 2021.

The option grant described above will be subject to the terms of the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended and restated.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.
Rafael Holdings is focused on the development of novel cancer therapies. The company owns the Barer Institute and is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through the Barer Institute, the company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. On June 21, 2021, Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement to acquire full ownership of Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.
.
About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on selectively targeting cancer metabolic pathways while simultaneously harnessing the immune system to attack hard-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead drug, CPI-613® (devimistat), is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including two Phase 3 registrational clinical trials for metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials are ongoing or planned in Biliary, r/r Burkitt, r/r Clear Cell Sarcoma, r/r T-cell lymphoma, r/r MDS, and Colorectal cancer.

The Company plans to continue to discover and advance its internal cancer metabolism research programs and expects its Dual-SHMT Inhibitor to enter Phase 1 in late 2022/early 2023. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans and timing for the release of additional clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of public health threats, including COVID-19, on our business and operations; we depend heavily on the success of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and the future success of its lead product candidate devimistat (CPI-613® (devimistat)), and clinical trials of the product candidate may not be successful; our pharmaceutical companies may not be able to develop any medicines of commercial value; our pharmaceutical companies may not be successful in their efforts to identify or discover potential product candidates; the manufacturing and manufacturing development of our products and product candidates present technological, logistical and regulatory risks, each of which may adversely affect our potential revenue; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:
Barbara Ryan
Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com
(203) 274-2825


Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • Why Facebook Stock Bounced Back Today

    On a mixed day for the stock market -- the Dow is down a small fraction of a percent, while the Nasdaq is up a slightly larger fraction of a percent -- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock is shining today, with its shares rising 2.2% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. You all know the story on Facebook of late. For much of this month, the stock's been lagging as first The Wall Street Journal, then The New York Times, and finally the U.S. Congress itself have been critical of its business practices.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Disney and Zillow shares slide, Amazon aims to hire 150K seasonal workers

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. BlackBerry expanded its enterprise software business, discontinued its first-party smartphone business five years ago, then licensed its brand to third-party smartphone makers. Nokia sold its handset division to Microsoft in 2014, bought its rival Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 to expand its core telecommunications equipment business, and started to license its brand out to other smartphone makers that same year.