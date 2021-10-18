U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    +0.6330 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,137.16
    +1,497.00 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Rafael Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Provides Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rafael Holdings, Inc.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We expect Rafael Pharmaceuticals to report top line data from its AVENGER 500 Phase 3 registrational clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer this calendar year

We expect to submit our previously announced merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals to our stockholders for a vote this calendar year

The second and final interim futility analysis of Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 clinical trial in AML is planned for this calendar year

On August 24, 2021, we closed a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing and received net proceeds of approximately $97.8 million

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), is focused on developing novel cancer metabolism therapeutics through its Barer Institute, investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael Pharmaceuticals”), a privately held, late-stage clinical oncology company focused on cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, and other early-stage companies, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2021, and provided a business update.

“We are pleased to have attracted a team of high caliber experienced senior pharmaceutical executives to lead the critical operational functions as we prepare for the top line data readout of Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 registrational clinical trial for its lead investigational agent, CPI-613® (devimistat), for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer, and if results warrant, prepare for an NDA submission,” said Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of Rafael Holdings, Inc. “We are pleased with the progress across the pipeline, including the ongoing and planned Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ clinical trial programs across multiple indications as well as our early-stage pipeline at the Barer Institute.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) Updates

  • Recent Experienced Executive Leadership Appointments:

    • On October 6, 2021, we announced the appointment of Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH, as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021. Dr. Huizinga recently served as the Head of US Oncology Medical for Novartis.

    • On September 24, 2021, we announced the appointment of Ashok Marin, Chief Legal Officer. Previously Ashok served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Chief Privacy Officer, at Immunomedics, Inc.

    • On September 14, 2021, we announced the appointment of Patrick Fabbio as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Pat was Chief Financial Officer of WindMIL Therapeutics Inc.

    • On August 17, 2021, we announced the appointment of Melissa Lozner as Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer. Previously, Melissa was Vice President, Head of Ethics, Risk & Compliance at Novartis.

    • On August 17, 2021, we also announced the appointment of Brandi Robinson as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Previously, Brandi was SVP & Chief Communications Officer at Mallinckrodt.

  • Effective September 24, 2021, the Company entered into and subsequently funded a $25.0 million Line of Credit Loan Agreement with Rafael Pharmaceuticals. On August 24, 2021, we announced the closing of a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $97.8 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The PIPE financing was supported by a consortium of new and existing institutional investors with expertise in health care. Institutional and other accredited investors purchased an aggregate of 2,833,425 shares of the Company's Class B common stock at a price of $35.00 per share, and an accredited investor affiliated with Howard Jonas has purchased 112,561 shares at a price of $44.42 per share, which was the closing price of a share of the Company's Class B common stock reported on the New York Stock Exchange on August 19, 2021.

  • On June 21, 2021, we announced that we entered into a merger agreement to acquire full ownership of Rafael Pharmaceuticals to form a focused late-stage clinical oncology company. The Boards of Directors of the two companies, as well as a special independent committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, have unanimously approved the merger agreement that provides for the combination of the two companies. We expect to submit our previously announced merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals to our stockholders for a vote this calendar year

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Updates

  • On September 27, 2021, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced that the Phase 1 clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) in combination with hydroxychloroquine in patients with relapsed clear cell sarcoma was open for enrollment. The clinical trial will begin enrolling patients at City of Hope in Duarte, California, with other sites across the country to quickly follow.

  • On August 25, 2021, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced the successful completion of a Phase 1b clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin in patients with biliary tract cancer. In collaboration with Michigan Medicine, the Phase 1b study consisted of a multicenter trial of gemcitabine and cisplatin with devimistat as first-line therapy for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer who have had no prior treatment. The Phase 1b part of the trial has successfully identified the recommended Phase 2 dose of CPI-613 when given in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin in this patient population. The 2:1 randomized Phase 2 part of the trial has already started enrolling patients and will now determine the efficacy of devimistat at this maximum tolerated dose in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as compared with the combination chemotherapy alone.

  • On July 1, 2021, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced the positive outcome from its preplanned interim futility analysis of its pivotal Phase 3 trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613® (devimistat) for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as determined by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The IDMC recommended to continue the trial as is.

  • On June 29, 2021, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation for CPI-613® (devimistat) for the treatment of biliary cancer.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

As of July 31, 2021, we had cash, and cash equivalents of approximately $7.9 million and a balance in Investments – Hedge Funds valued at $5.3 million.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, we incurred a net loss of approximately $12.5 million, a loss of $0.75 per share, which includes approximately $5.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, we incurred a net loss of approximately $5.5 million, or $0.34 per share, which includes approximately $0.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation.

Our revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 amounted to approximately $1 million, compared to revenues of approximately $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Research and development expenses were approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021. For the same period in the prior year, R&D expenses were approximately $1.1 million.

Our selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $12.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021, which includes $5.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. For the same period in the prior year, SG&A expenses were approximately $2.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased payroll expense as we started to build our management team, as well as an increase in legal and professional fees.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

For the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, we incurred a net loss of $24.8 million, a loss of $1.49 per share, which includes approximately $6.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, we incurred a net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.66 per share, which includes approximately $0.7 million in non-cash stock-based compensation.

Our research and development expenses were approximately $4.9 million for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021. For the same period in the prior year, R&D expenses were approximately $2.4 million. The year over year increase in R&D expenses of approximately $2.5 million was driven primarily by increased activity at the Barer Institute.

Our selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $20.4 million for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021. For the same period in the prior year, SG&A expenses were approximately $9.1 million. The year over year increase of approximately $11.3 million was primarily driven by an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $5.9 million, increased payroll expense as we started to build our management team, as well as an increase in legal and professional fees.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings is focused on the development of novel cancer therapies. The company owns the Barer Institute and is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. On June 21, 2021, we announced that it has entered into a merger agreement to acquire full ownership of Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on selectively targeting cancer metabolic pathways while simultaneously harnessing the immune system to attack hard-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead drug, CPI-613® (devimistat), is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including two Phase 3 registrational clinical trials for metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials are ongoing or planned in Biliary, r/r Burkitt, r/r Clear Cell Sarcoma, r/r T-cell lymphoma, r/r MDS, and Colorectal cancer. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans and timing for the release of additional clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of public health threats, including COVID-19, on our business and operations; we depend heavily on the success of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and the future success of its lead product candidate devimistat (CPI-613® (devimistat)), and clinical trials of the product candidate may not be successful; our pharmaceutical companies may not be able to develop any medicines of commercial value; our pharmaceutical companies may not be successful in their efforts to identify or discover potential product candidates; the manufacturing and manufacturing development of our products and product candidates present technological, logistical and regulatory risks, each of which may adversely affect our potential revenue; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:

Barbara Ryan
Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com
(203) 274-2825




RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(audited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

July 31,

July 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,854

$

6,206

Restricted cash

5,000

-

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$193 and $218 at July 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

235

267

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

600

118

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,075

273

Assets held for sale

0

2,968

Total current assets

14,764

9,832

Property and equipment, net

43,238

44,433

Equity investment – RP Finance

575

192

Due from RP Finance LLC

7,500

-

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals

79,141

70,018

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals

477

1,201

Investments – Hedge Funds

5,268

7,510

Deferred income tax assets, net

0

6

In-process research and development and patents

1,575

1,575

Other assets

1,517

1,580

TOTAL ASSETS

$

154,055

$

136,347

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade accounts payable

$

1,160

$

921

Accrued expenses

1,227

1,191

Amount due for purchase of membership interest

-

3,500

Due to related parties

136

-

Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs

14,528

-

Other current liabilities

252

115

Total current liabilities

17,303

5,727

Other liabilities

48

92

TOTAL LIABILITIES

17,351

5,819

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

EQUITY

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and
outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively

8

8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 16,947,066 issued and
16,936,864 outstanding as of July 31, 2021, and 15,034,598 issued and 15,028,536 outstanding as of
July 31, 2020

169

149

Additional paid-in capital

159,136

129,136

Accumulated deficit

(40,799

)

(16,255

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment

3,772

3,762

Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

122,286

116,800

Noncontrolling interests

14,418

13,728

TOTAL EQUITY

136,704

130,528

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

154,055

$

136,347




RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)


(unaudited)
For the three months ended

(audited)
For the twelve months ended

7/31/2021

7/31/2020

7/31/2021

7/31/2020

Revenues

$

969

$

1,240

$

3,971

$

4,910

SG&A Expenses

12,051

2,775

20,416

9,118

R&D Expenses

1,562

1,064

4,907

2,391

Depreciation and amortization

381

453

1,460

1,866

Impairment - Altira

-

-

7,000

-

Operating Loss

(13,025

)

(3,052

)

(29,812

)

(8,465

)

Unrealized gain on investments

587

1,893

4,758

2,385

Other, net

100

505

77

836

Loss before Incomes Taxes

(12,538

)

(1,664

)

(25,131

)

(6,916

)

Taxes

(5

)

(5

)

(18

)

(29

)

Impairment of equity method in Altira

-

(4,000

)

-

(4,000

)

Equity in Earnings of RP Finance

95

139

383

192

Net loss

(12,448

)

(5,530

)

(24,766

)

(10,753

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(68

)

(125

)

(222

)

(338

)

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(12,380

)

$

(5,405

)

$

(24,544

)

$

(10,415

)

Loss Per Share

$

(0.75

)

$

(0.34

)

$

(1.49

)

$

(0.66

)

Weighted average shares in calculation

16,522,686

15,764,829

16,522,686

15,764,829



Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • We Might See A Profit From Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Soon

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • Is Transocean Ltd (RIG) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • Medtronic Stock Is Sliding Because Its Hypertension Treatment Trial Didn’t End Early

    The medical device maker says a clinical study of its renal-denervation system wasn’t stopped early as expected by analysts.