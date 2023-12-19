Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 42%, while individual investors hold 29%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Raffles Medical Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 3 shareholders own 59% of the company

Insiders own 13% of Raffles Medical Group

Every investor in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Raffles Medical Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Raffles Medical Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Raffles Medical Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Raffles Medical Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Raffles Medical Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Raffles Medical Holdings Pte. Ltd. with 39% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 9.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Choon Yong Loo and Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. Choon Yong Loo, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Raffles Medical Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Raffles Medical Group Ltd. Insiders own S$257m worth of shares in the S$2.0b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 42%, of the Raffles Medical Group stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Raffles Medical Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

