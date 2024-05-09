Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Raffles Medical Group's shares on or after the 13th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.024 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.024 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Raffles Medical Group has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of S$1.04. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Raffles Medical Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Raffles Medical Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Raffles Medical Group paying out a modest 50% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

SGX:BSL Historic Dividend May 9th 2024

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Raffles Medical Group earnings per share are up 4.0% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Story Continues