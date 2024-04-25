Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to SGD0.024 on the 23rd of May. This payment takes the dividend yield to 2.4%, which only provides a modest boost to overall returns.

Raffles Medical Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Raffles Medical Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 1.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.024. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Raffles Medical Group has only grown its earnings per share at 4.0% per annum over the past five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Raffles Medical Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that Raffles Medical Group could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Raffles Medical Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Raffles Medical Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

