Rag-O-Rama shuts down Clintonville resale shop, leaving employees and customers wondering

Rag-O-Rama, a resale shop in Columbus' Clintonville neighborhood, has apparently closed after more than 25 years in business.

The store, which buys and sells used clothing and accessories, shut down over the weekend with little notice to customers or employees, according to several social media postings.

Owner Vance Whitener opened Rag-O-Rama in 1997 in the former West Coast Video store, 2661 N. High St., before moving the store up the street to 3301 N. High St. The store was among the earliest and longest-lasting of what became a string of central Ohio resale and vintage clothing stores.

Employees posted on Reddit that store managers did not say the store was closing, even while the store was being packed up. Customers noted that they now have no way of redeeming their store credits.

Store officials have not yet been reached for comment.

Rag-O-Rama also operates two stores in Georgia. A clerk at the Atlanta store said she could not comment on the Columbus store closing.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

