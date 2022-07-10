U.S. markets closed

Raglan Mine tables a new offer to the United Steelworkers Union

·4 min read

LAVAL, QC, July 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Raglan Mine, a Glencore company, has announced that it has tabled a new offer to the United Steelworkers Union, Local 9449 for the renewal of their collective agreement. The offer follows the union's decision to break off discussions and leave the negotiating table on July 7.

Logo Raglan Mine, a Glencore Company (CNW Group/RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company)

The offer tabled today amends the global offer presented to the union on May 5, 2022. This competitive offer is mutually beneficial and allows Raglan Mine employees to obtain the best working conditions in the industry.

"Since the beginning of the negotiations and despite the strike, Raglan Mine has always demonstrated good faith and openness," said Pierre Barrette, Vice President of Raglan Mine. "We have chosen to continue to do so even with the union's recent decision to leave the table."

"We have evidently not been able to find common ground with the union representatives, but we sincerely hope that this offer can put an end to the labour dispute as quickly as possible," added Mr. Barrette.

A strike with significant socio-economic consequences

Raglan Mine employees affiliated with United Steelworkers Union, Local 9449 have been on strike since May 27.

This strike has important economic consequences for the communities of Nunavik and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. The company's activities generate annually an average of $627 million in economic benefits for both regions. Raglan Mine is also the biggest employer in Nunavik.

Under the Raglan Agreement, the company is committed to promoting the employment of workers from Nunavik communities, and to ensuring that Inuit benefit directly from the economic benefits of mining operations. By significantly slowing down the company's operations, the strike is jeopardizing local businesses and the profit sharing that is part of the Raglan Agreement.

