Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Launch in South Korea in the Second Half of 2022

Seoul, Korea, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG mobile game, will be launched in Korea in the second half of 2022.

After its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020, Ragnarok X: Next Generation successfully ranked as the first in the top grossing of Apple App Store and Google Play.

Furthermore, in June 2021, Ragnarok X: Next Generation ranked the first in Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines. The game also had won multiple awards at Google Play’s Best Games of 2021 showing its potential of the Ragnarok IP once again.

The users’ expectation of the game seems to become higher with the launch of Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Korea.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.
Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Jeesun Lim
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


    (Bloomberg) -- After a dismal first six months, things are finally looking up for initial public offerings in Hong Kong as several large Chinese firms line up to list in Asia’s financial hub in the second half. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Wa