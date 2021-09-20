U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    -61.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    -565.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,152.00
    -174.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.90
    -43.40 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.54
    -1.43 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.11
    +6.42 (+34.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5620
    -0.3330 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,399.11
    -3,480.45 (-7.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.98
    -117.55 (-9.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.43
    -119.21 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the rail asset management market are Siemens, Hitachi, Wabtec, DXC Technology, L&T Technology Services, SAP, Capgemini, Cisco, Accenture, Atkins, Trimble Inc. , WSP, Tego, KONUX, Oxplus, Bentley Systems, Trapeze Group, Uptake, Huawei, Cyient, Assetic, Machines With Vision, and ZEDAS, SNC-Lavalin, and Bombardier.

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151371/?utm_source=GNW


The global rail asset management market is expected to grow from $9.07 billion in 2020 to $9.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The rail asset management market consists of sales of rail asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of rail assets.Rail assets management includes several solutions that enable improvement in the management of rail assets.

It comprises several activities such as design, construction, operations, maintenance & support, traffic planning, infrastructure management, communication network, station control, rail-facility information management, among others. These solutions and services enable timely monitoring and efficient scheduling of assets with reduced downtime.

The main types in rail asset management solutions are asset performance management, analytics, asset planning and scheduling, security, workforce management, and others.Asset performance management solutions encompass the capabilities of data capture, integration, visualization and analytics tied together for the explicit purpose of improving the reliability and availability of physical assets.

These solutions are offered through professional services and managed services and deployed through cloud and on-premise locations. Rail asset management solutions can be applied in areas such as rolling stock and infrastructure.

Europe was the largest region in the rail asset management market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The companies operating in the rail asset management market are increasingly undergoing strategic partnerships and collaboration to improve their financial position, strengthen their product portfolio, and expand the global presence of the company.For instance, in April 2020, Cyient Limited, an India-based company focused on engineering, data analytics, network & operations, and manufacturing collaborated with Hitachi Rail to enhance the installation of signaling technology and improve Hitachi Rail’s project execution capabilities.

Cyient will create and run a central distribution facility for Hitachi Rail in India, as well as a regional center in the USA, as part of the agreement.Additionally, in March 2019, Kapsch CarrierCom expands its portfolio for railway providers by building a strong partnership with 3Binfra, an Austrian rail asset management system specialist.

Kapsch has been named as distributor and integrator of 3Binfra’s INFRALIFE system as a result of this collaboration. INFRALIFE is a railway asset management system that includes master data management, condition monitoring, and maintenance operations.

In August 2020, Hitachi Rail Ltd., an Italy-based company that offers fully integrated, rail solutions across rolling stock, signaling, operation, service & maintenance, digital technology, and turnkey acquired Perpetuum for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Perpetuum, Hitachi Rail Ltd. plans to accelerate the UK digitalization strategy through advancing and digitalizing its global train maintenance program. Perpetuum is a UK-based company that uses digital technology to optimize railway operations, improving safety, efficiency, and service quality.

Rising investments of various governments in rail infrastructure and digitalization projects worldwide are anticipated to contribute to the demand for the rail asset management market over the forecast period.The expansion of rail services necessitates the optimization of existing passenger and freight schedules to achieve higher output.

For instance, according to the International Railway Journal (IRJ), in 2021, the Norwegian government has set up NKR 32.1 billion ($3.51 billion) for railway infrastructure investments, operations, and maintenance, an increase of 20% over 2020. Moreover, according to the Federation of Indian Industry (FII), Indian Railways is planning to invest $4 billion in world-class private passenger trains. Additionally, as per the Indian Railways report in 2021, railway projects can attract over $ 7.5 billion in investment over the next five years. Huge investments in the rail industry will generate higher demand for the management of rail asset services, thereby propelling the demand for the rail asset management market.

The countries covered in the rail asset management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151371/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • FTSE sinks to lowest levels since July amid energy market crunch

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • Stock Rout Deepens on China, Fed; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering deepened on Monday, with U.S. futures falling more than 1% and European equities hitting a two-month low. Contracts on the three major U.S. indexes signaled further declines when the market opens after the S&P 500 fell the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wedn

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive On China Default Fears With Stock Market Rally At Turning Point; What To Do Now

    China property default fears are ratting an already-shaky market, with the S&P 500 below its 50-day and a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Dow Futures Dive More Than 500 Points, Evergrande Fears Mount—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The highly indebted Chinese property giant has debt obligations due this week it can't pay. Investors are worried about spillover into the wider market.

  • All 30 Dow stocks fall as Evergrande default fears spark selloff

    Shares of all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are trading lower in Monday's premarket, led by financials, as part of a global equity selloff sparked by concerns over the collateral damage from the potential default by China-base real estate developer Evergrande Group. Among the biggest early decliners, shares of American Express Co. sank 2.9%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gave up 2.5% and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. shed 2.5%. The most active Dow stock was Apple Inc.'s , which slid 1.2

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • European Stocks Slide to Two-Month Low on China and Fed Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slid to the lowest level in two months as China’s real estate crackdown and worries ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve fueled risk-off sentiment.The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 2%, the most in a month and to the lowest level since July 21. Germany’s DAX slumped 2.3% on the day the index’s expansion takes effect, with banks and automotive shares underperforming. While all sectors retreated on the European gauge, miners declined the most, sliding to the lowest leve

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were flying high earlier this year. The company signed a deal with India's Bharat Biotech for co-commercialization rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. The Bharat product was close to market. Since then, Ocugen learned it wouldn't win the right to sell the vaccine in the U.S. as soon as it had hoped.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • Special Report-BP gambles big on fast transition from oil to renewables

    The facility earned BP Plc more than $650 million in profits in 2019, according to financial filings reviewed by Reuters. BP's big bet is emblematic of the hard choices confronting Big Oil. All oil majors face mounting pressure from regulators and investors worldwide to develop cleaner energy and divest from fossil fuels, a primary source of greenhouse-gas emissions that cause global warming.