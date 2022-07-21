U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Rail Asset Management Market size worth $ 15.66 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.23% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Increasing government investments in rail infrastructure and digitalization projects around the world are expected to fuel demand for rail asset management over the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Rail Asset Management Market" By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Application (Infrastructure and Rolling Stock), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Rail Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 9.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=250847

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rail Asset Management Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Rail Asset Management Market Overview

For an efficient rail operation, rail assets must be adequately scheduled, monitored, and maintained. Management programs diminish asset productivity due to downtime. Due to the low success rate of manual diagnostics, this downtime is extended even further. To boost efficiency and reduce time consumption, rail authorities are focusing heavily on condition-based and predictive maintenance systems. These technologies help with timely asset monitoring and efficient asset scheduling, which helps to reduce downtime. This also helps to enhance the maintenance cycle of rail assets. On the other side, rail asset data can be used to maximize rail asset use. It also provides for scheduled asset maintenance, as well as resource intensities and costs.

Demand for cloud-based services, analytics, and internet technologies is increasing as a result of their effective IT management and secure security environment. Without a question, rail transportation's best chance to accept the changing structure of data and maximize its usage is through the big data cloud method. It has the ability to transform all rail management organizations, allowing them to better both rail infrastructure and operations. The level of complexity in big data applications is projected to rise as a result of growing data, evolving technology, and a growing need to enhance cost-efficiency. These factors are likely to influence the development of new analytics platforms and data storage systems. Hence, increased demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be a major opportunity in the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Siemens, Alstom, Hitachi, Wabtec, IBM, SAP, Capgemini, Cisco, Huawei, and Accenture.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Rail Asset Management Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Rail Asset Management Market, By Component

  • Rail Asset Management Market, By Deployment Type

  • Rail Asset Management Market, By Application

  • Rail Asset Management Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

North America Rail Infrastructure Market By Type (Metro, Commuter Rail, Light Rail), By Application (Passenger and Freight), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

North America Rail Transport Market By Type (Metro, Commuter Rail, Light Rail), By Application (Passenger and Freight), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Railway Management System Market By Solution (Rail Operations Management System, Rail Traffic Management System, Rail Asset Management System), By Service (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

In-Vehicle Networking Solution Market By Connectivity Standards (CAN, LIN, Ethernet, RF), By Application (Power Train, Body Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Railway Management Systems defining egality of 21st century

Visualize Rail Asset Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

