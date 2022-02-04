U.S. markets closed

Rail Freight Market Size to Grow by USD 29.29 Billion | Low Cost of Rail Freight to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rail Freight Market by Destination (domestic and international) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the rail freight market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 29.29 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rail Freight Market by Destination and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rail Freight Market by Destination and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

The low cost of rail freight and robust investments in freight corridors are some of the key market drivers. The cost of transporting goods to far-off places through rail freight is lesser than road and airfreight. For instance, the cost of transporting goods via rail freight between China and Europe is about 80% lesser than airfreight. Furthermore, the rise in fuel prices are leading to a surge in road freight charges and airfreight operations. These factors are driving the popularity of rail freight services among shippers. Moreover, in domestic freight transport, rail freight is more economical than both air and road transports due to the low direct cost associated with rail freight. These factors will impact the rail freight market positively during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges

However, factors such as increasing maintenance expenses will challenge market growth. The increase in maintenance cost of rail infrastructure and the non-competitive pricing of rail freight is another negative factor that can hamper the growth of the global rail freight market during the forecast period. The maintenance cost of railways includes the cost of maintaining and upkeeping trains, stations, loading docks, and signaling systems. The average maintenance cost is around 25%-30% of the total operating cost of rail freight. Thus, the maintenance cost of railway companies constitutes a significant part of their expenditure.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The rail freight market report is segmented by Destination (domestic and international) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Domestic segment led the largest rail freight market share in 2021 and will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment cannot be attributed to the preference for rail freight by end-users due to the low direct cost associated with rail freight in the transportation of goods. In addition, rail freight offers a solid and safe solution for transporting flammable goods such as oil, petroleum, natural gas, coal products, chemical products, and other derivatives of crude oil.

In terms of Geography, APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region will account for the highest market revenue during the forecast period mainly due to the lower cost of rail freight transportation and the significant increase in industrial and cross-border trade activities in developing countries in APAC, such as China and other countries China, India, and Japan are the key markets for rail freight in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Top Market Players Analysis

The rail freight market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies in the market are looking forward to launching innovative solutions to gain an upper edge in the market. They are also engaging in merges and acquisitions to strengthen their leadership and presence in the market.

Strategic Initiatives: In July 2021, CSX Corp. acquired Quality Carriers Inc., a leading North American provider of bulk liquid chemicals truck transportation. In November 2021, the company acquired Pan Am Railways Inc. in New England. In October 2021, WSP Global Inc. acquired Englekirk, a service company. In April 2021, the company acquired b+p baurealisation, a 100-employee engineering and consulting firm.

Some Other Dominant Players Covered in this report are:-

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Railcar Movers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Railcar Leasing Market in North America by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC by Mode of Transportation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rail Freight Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 29.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.87

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BNSF Railway Co., Brookfield Business Partners L.P., Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Colas SA, CSX Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Deutsche Post AG, SNTFM CFR Marfa SA, and WSP Global Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Destination

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rail-freight-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-29-29-billion--low-cost-of-rail-freight-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301473954.html

SOURCE Technavio

