Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe to record USD 5.29 Bn; Evolving Opportunities with Baltic Rail AS and BLS Ltd -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rail freight transportation market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 5.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.36% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies Baltic Rail AS, BLS Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Direct Rail Services Ltd, and Freightliner Group Ltd are dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size, key vendors, new product launches, successful growth strategies adopted by dominant players, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Now to understand the scope of our full report.
The market is driven by increasing investments in the market. To improve connectivity and to ensure the seamless movement of cargo and passengers, governments in Europe are investing in the development of rail infrastructure. The market is also witnessing increased investments by vendors in upgrading the railway networks and introducing fast large-capacity freight trains. For example, the government in At the European Railway Summit in Paris in August 2022, 33 railroad companies from 24 European nations signed a contract. The companies, which included infrastructure owners as well as passenger and cargo carriers, agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions associated with trains by 30% from 2015 levels by 2030. According to the EU's goal, energy efficiency should be increased by 25%, and rail should be carbon neutral by 2050. Another goal is to substantially expand the amount of recycled railroad equipment by 2030. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Rail Freight Transportation Companies in Europe:
Baltic Rail AS: The company offers Rail freight transportation with regular service delivery within 4 working days.
DB Schenker: The company offers Rail freight transportation such as single wagons, wagon groups for import, export, or domestic railway transportation.
Deutsche Bahn AG: The company offers Rail freight transportation through various types of used DB Cargo AG rail vehicles for sale or rental when they become surplus to requirements.
Freightliner Group Ltd: The company offers Rail freight such as transportation intermodal, bulk freight haul, and rail maintenance.
PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group: The company offers Rail freight transportation with international services in Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
BLS Ltd
Direct Rail Services Ltd
GETLINK SE
Globalink Logistics DWC LLC
Harsco Corp
Hupac Group
LINEAS SA
NTU and Transalex Network GmbH
Rhenus SE and Co. KG
SBB Cargo International AG
SNCF Group
THE BOUYGUES GROUP
The CTL Logistics Group
RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG
SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A
Rail Freight Transportation Market In Europe Area Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
International - size and forecast 2021-2026
Domestic - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market growth in the international segment was significant in the market in 2021. The increase in commodities, items, industrial activities, and vendor innovations is driving the growth of the segment.
Rail Freight Transportation Market In Europe Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Germany - size and forecast 2021-2026
Poland - size and forecast 2021-2026
France - size and forecast 2021-2026
Italy - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market will observe high growth in Germany over the forecast period. The country is the leading exporter of industrial machinery, automobiles, chemicals, and household equipment. It is also one of the largest industrial producers in Europe and contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the EU. In addition, the growth in the manufacturing sector and increasing investments in the food and beverage sector are contributing to the growth of the rail freight transportation market in Germany.
Rail Freight Transportation Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.29 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.8
Regional analysis
Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Baltic Rail AS, BLS Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Direct Rail Services Ltd, Freightliner Group Ltd, GETLINK SE, Globalink Logistics DWC LLC, Harsco Corp, Hupac Group, LINEAS SA, NTU and Transalex Network GmbH, PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SBB Cargo International AG, SNCF Group, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, The CTL Logistics Group, RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG, and SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Area
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Area
5.3 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Area
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Baltic Rail AS
10.4 DB Schenker
10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG
10.6 Freightliner Group Ltd
10.7 PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group
10.8 RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG
10.9 Rhenus SE and Co. KG
10.10 SBB Cargo International AG
10.11 SNCF Group
10.12 SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
