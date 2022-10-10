U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe to record USD 5.29 Bn; Evolving Opportunities with Baltic Rail AS and BLS Ltd -- Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rail freight transportation market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 5.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.36% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies Baltic Rail AS, BLS Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Direct Rail Services Ltd, and Freightliner Group Ltd are dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size, key vendors, new product launches, successful growth strategies adopted by dominant players, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Now to understand the scope of our full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2022-2026

The market is driven by increasing investments in the market. To improve connectivity and to ensure the seamless movement of cargo and passengers, governments in Europe are investing in the development of rail infrastructure. The market is also witnessing increased investments by vendors in upgrading the railway networks and introducing fast large-capacity freight trains. For example, the government in At the European Railway Summit in Paris in August 2022, 33 railroad companies from 24 European nations signed a contract. The companies, which included infrastructure owners as well as passenger and cargo carriers, agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions associated with trains by 30% from 2015 levels by 2030. According to the EU's goal, energy efficiency should be increased by 25%, and rail should be carbon neutral by 2050. Another goal is to substantially expand the amount of recycled railroad equipment by 2030. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Rail Freight Transportation Companies in Europe:

  • Baltic Rail AS: The company offers Rail freight transportation with regular service delivery within 4 working days.

  • DB Schenker: The company offers Rail freight transportation such as single wagons, wagon groups for import, export, or domestic railway transportation.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG: The company offers Rail freight transportation through various types of used DB Cargo AG rail vehicles for sale or rental when they become surplus to requirements.

  • Freightliner Group Ltd: The company offers Rail freight such as transportation intermodal, bulk freight haul, and rail maintenance.

  • PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group: The company offers Rail freight transportation with international services in Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

  • BLS Ltd

  • Direct Rail Services Ltd

  • GETLINK SE

  • Globalink Logistics DWC LLC

  • Harsco Corp

  • Hupac Group

  • LINEAS SA

  • NTU and Transalex Network GmbH

  • Rhenus SE and Co. KG

  • SBB Cargo International AG

  • SNCF Group

  • THE BOUYGUES GROUP

  • The CTL Logistics Group

  • RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG

  • SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A

Rail Freight Transportation Market In Europe Area Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • International - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Domestic - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the international segment was significant in the market in 2021. The increase in commodities, items, industrial activities, and vendor innovations is driving the growth of the segment.

Rail Freight Transportation Market In Europe Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Germany - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Poland - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • France - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Italy - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market will observe high growth in Germany over the forecast period. The country is the leading exporter of industrial machinery, automobiles, chemicals, and household equipment. It is also one of the largest industrial producers in Europe and contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the EU. In addition, the growth in the manufacturing sector and increasing investments in the food and beverage sector are contributing to the growth of the rail freight transportation market in Germany.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Rail Freight Transportation Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.8

Regional analysis

Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baltic Rail AS, BLS Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Direct Rail Services Ltd, Freightliner Group Ltd, GETLINK SE, Globalink Logistics DWC LLC, Harsco Corp, Hupac Group, LINEAS SA, NTU and Transalex Network GmbH, PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SBB Cargo International AG, SNCF Group, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, The CTL Logistics Group, RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG, and SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Area

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Area

  • 5.3 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Area

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baltic Rail AS

  • 10.4 DB Schenker

  • 10.5 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 10.6 Freightliner Group Ltd

  • 10.7 PKP CARGO INTERNATIONAL Group

  • 10.8 RheinCargo GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.9 Rhenus SE and Co. KG

  • 10.10 SBB Cargo International AG

  • 10.11 SNCF Group

  • 10.12 SNTFM CFR Marfa S.A

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2022-2026
Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rail-freight-transportation-market-in-europe-to-record-usd-5-29-bn-evolving-opportunities-with-baltic-rail-as-and-bls-ltd--technavio-301643607.html

SOURCE Technavio

