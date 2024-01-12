Rail House Grill in Holland will change hands in the coming weeks

HOLLAND — A local restaurant and billiards hall is set to change ownership, according to a social media announcement from owner Casey Lim.

Lim said he's sold Rail House Grill. New ownership will take over in the coming weeks. He didn't identify who the purchaser is.

Rail House Grill owner Casey Lim announced he's sold the business.

“I wanted to thank my employees for sticking with me for all this time," he said in a video. "I can’t do this without you guys and you are a very important part of why we are successful.”

Rail House Grill — 91 Douglas Ave. — opened in 2009 as Casey’s Food and Spirits. The name changed in 2016.

At the same time, the menu shifted from Asian-American cuisine to new steakhouse offerings. The business also expanded, eliminating a small six-table billiard hall with limited seating and installing a remodeled dining room and bar area, along with a separate 18-table billiard hall in the space next door.

The business announced plans to close the dining room and launch an event space in 2021.

In the video, Lim thanked his family for their support through the years, along with various businesses representatives. He didn't share his plans moving forward.

He closed with advice.

“Surround yourself with good people, treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. “Honesty is probably the best policy."

