Rail operator awarded performance bonus despite regular cancellations

The former operator of the TransPennine Express is to bank a taxpayer-funded performance bonus despite the operator being nationalised after months of disruption and regular cancellations.

FirstGroup, which operated the troubled train line between April 2022 and May 2023, confirmed it would receive the payout as it announced a jump in profits at its train and bus division.

The payout is thought to be in the multi-millions, though FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland declined to say how big the performance fee would be.

Louise Haigh, shadow transport secretary, said the reward was “beyond belief”.

Mr Sutherland defended the award despite the poor performance on the TransPennine line, saying: “We still expect, obviously, to receive what we think we are due.”

Ministers seized control of TransPennine Express in May after bosses failed to turn around the fortunes of one of Britain’s biggest train operators. During March, TransPennine Express cancelled the equivalent of one in six services.

Mark Harper, Transport Secretary, said the nationalisation decision was taken after commuters and northern businesses bore the brunt of continuous cancellations for months.

In annual results published on Thursday, FirstGroup said that “management and performance fees” would be paid in the coming year.

Mr Sutherland said: “The fees for running the train operating companies come effectively six to 12 months in arrears. They are independently assessed with the DfT [Department for Transport].

“Some of that performance fee is based on delivering the operating plan and budget. Some of it is service levels [and] customer satisfaction. So there is a mixture of components to the piece. Obviously we expect some scores to be impacted clearly by the challenges of last year.”

Ms Haigh told The Telegraph: “Transpennine Express have failed passengers so catastrophically across the North that the Tory government were forced to strip them of their contract.

“It is beyond belief that they will receive a performance fee for delivering record cancellations and delays, causing misery for so many. This is just the latest proof that our railways are fundamentally broken and the Tories have no plan to fix them.”

Shares in FirstGroup rose 14pc as multimillion-pound performance fees on the railways contributed to the company beating City annual result expectations.

FirstGroup posted a £97m pre-tax profit on £4.8bn of revenue. Last year the company returned an £18m pre-tax loss.

The primary drivers of profitability were a better-than-expected performance by new London to Edinburgh rail operator Lumo, and bus travel edging back towards pre-pandemic levels.

Bus use has been boosted by the Government’s £2 passenger fare cap that means companies like FirstGroup are entitled to large subsidies by claiming any amount above the maximum price from the taxpayer.

Mr Sutherland said: “We are seeing the benefits of actions we have taken to transform the business.”

Shareholders will receive 2.9p-a-share final dividend and £115m is to be invested in a new buyback scheme.

Union leaders representing bus workers in Manchester attacked the results after recently rejecting a 7.4pc pay rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “First Manchester pays its workers the worst rates in the region, yet profits continue to soar. Not only are the drivers struggling with rising living costs, the low wages paid by First Manchester are causing staffing shortages its workers are bearing the brunt of. It’s deplorable.”

