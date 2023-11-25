Advertisement
Rail Vision Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: US$0.93 loss per share (vs US$1.39 loss in 3Q 2022)

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: US$2.79m (flat on 3Q 2022).

  • US$0.93 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Rail Vision Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 131% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.1% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in the US.

Performance of the American Electronic industry.

The company's shares are down 17% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Rail Vision is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis and 5 of those shouldn't be ignored...

