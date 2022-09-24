Railcar Leasing Market in Europe to record USD 254.04 Mn growth -- Germany to have largest market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The railcar leasing market in Europe is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 254.04 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period. The report identifies the market structure to be concentrated and highly consolidated as it is dominated by a few vendors. The market is highly competitive with vendors competing against each other to gain extra market share. They are focusing on strengthening their long-term financial stability by investing in railcar equipment, the expertise of people, and new businesses. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, the competitive scenario, new product/service offerings, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Buy Full Report Now

The market is driven by the growth in the oil, gas, and mining industry. The growing demand for energy has increased the consumption as well as the production of primary energy, such as oil, natural gas, and nuclear fuel. This has increased the demand for tank wagons to transport oil, natural gas, biofuel, and nuclear fuel such as uranium. All these factors will have a positive influence on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The report identifies Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft as some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The railcar leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type

The market growth in the freight cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes flat cars, open cars, boxcars, and sliding wall freight cars. The demand for these cars is increasing due to the expansion of manufacturing companies in Eastern Europe. Also, the increase in government funding in the development of rail services will foster the growth of the segment.

Geography

Germany will emerge as the major market, occupying 58% of the global market share. The increase in intermodal operations is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our railcar leasing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the railcar leasing market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the railcar leasing market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the railcar leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railcar leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market vendors in Europe

Railcar Leasing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 254.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.55 Regional analysis Germany, France, the UK, Poland, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 58% Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Russian Federation, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Poland - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akiem SAS

10.4 Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.

10.5 ERMEWA Group

10.6 GATX Corp.

10.7 Mitsui Rail Capital

10.8 Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd.

10.9 RAILPOOL GmbH

10.10 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

10.11 Touax SCA

10.12 VTG Aktiengesellschaft

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

