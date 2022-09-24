Railcar Leasing Market in Europe to record USD 254.04 Mn growth -- Germany to have largest market share
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The railcar leasing market in Europe is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 254.04 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period. The report identifies the market structure to be concentrated and highly consolidated as it is dominated by a few vendors. The market is highly competitive with vendors competing against each other to gain extra market share. They are focusing on strengthening their long-term financial stability by investing in railcar equipment, the expertise of people, and new businesses. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, the competitive scenario, new product/service offerings, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Buy Full Report Now
The market is driven by the growth in the oil, gas, and mining industry. The growing demand for energy has increased the consumption as well as the production of primary energy, such as oil, natural gas, and nuclear fuel. This has increased the demand for tank wagons to transport oil, natural gas, biofuel, and nuclear fuel such as uranium. All these factors will have a positive influence on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
The report identifies Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft as some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The railcar leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:
Type
The market growth in the freight cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment includes flat cars, open cars, boxcars, and sliding wall freight cars. The demand for these cars is increasing due to the expansion of manufacturing companies in Eastern Europe. Also, the increase in government funding in the development of rail services will foster the growth of the segment.
Geography
Germany will emerge as the major market, occupying 58% of the global market share. The increase in intermodal operations is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our railcar leasing market in Europe report covers the following areas:
Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the railcar leasing market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the railcar leasing market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years
Estimation of the railcar leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the railcar leasing market in Europe
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market vendors in Europe
Related Reports:
Railcar Leasing Market in North America by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Car Fleet Leasing Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Railcar Leasing Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 254.04 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.55
Regional analysis
Germany, France, the UK, Poland, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Germany at 58%
Key consumer countries
Germany, France, UK, Russian Federation, and Poland
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akiem SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, and VTG Aktiengesellschaft
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 Poland - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akiem SAS
10.4 Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.
10.5 ERMEWA Group
10.6 GATX Corp.
10.7 Mitsui Rail Capital
10.8 Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd.
10.9 RAILPOOL GmbH
10.10 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.
10.11 Touax SCA
10.12 VTG Aktiengesellschaft
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railcar-leasing-market-in-europe-to-record-usd-254-04-mn-growth--germany-to-have-largest-market-share-301629628.html
SOURCE Technavio