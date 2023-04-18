Railcar leasing market size in Europe to grow by USD 2,269.86 million from 2022 to 2027, Use of big data analytics in European rail freight to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the railcar leasing market in Europe, which is expected to grow by USD 2,269.86 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The use of big data analytics in European rail freight is an emerging trend in the market. European freight rail operators use big data analytics to improve the effectiveness of their operations and their overall business performance. This can help reduce errors and improve transparency in operations. Large amounts of data are gathered using software and sensors through sources such as handheld field tablets, GPS units, among others. Hence, such technological developments will fuel the expansion of the market in Europe during the forecast period. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, Angel Trains Ltd., Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport are driving the market growth. The use of rail transportation reduces the number of trucks on the road, which leads to less traffic and about 30% fewer carbon emissions. Rail networks are well-organized for planning and management, including the timing of arrivals and departures and advanced signaling systems. Moreover, rail transport is more economical than air freight and sea freight, as less fuel is required. Moreover, alternative fuels such as biodiesel and LNG can be used for rail freight, which makes it a more eco-friendly transportation option. Such factors will fuel the market during the forecast period.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

End-user

The freight cars segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Flat cars, open cars, boxcars, and sliding wall freight cars are used for freight transportation. Freight cars are mainly used to transport coal, logs, and vehicle equipment and have a carrying capacity of up to 100 tonnes. The number of freight rail services operating in Eastern Europe is expected to rise, with the expansion of manufacturing businesses in the region. In addition, increasing government spending on the construction of rail infrastructure is anticipated to drive market expansion. Moreover, freight car manufacturing companies continuously redesign the freight cars to increase the container's capacity, which improves the effectiveness of transportation. These factors will ultimately fuel the expansion of the segment during the forecast period.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Poor maintenance of railway networks resulting in less sustainability and profitability are challenging market growth. Railroad networks should be maintained and upgraded continuously to provide customers with high-quality services and meet the specific needs of rail freight. These services generally require the prompt arrival and delivery of goods to clients. However, The lack of proper maintenance on rail freight lines leads to speed restrictions or the closure of railway lines, which affects the performance of the entire supply chain networks. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the railcar leasing market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the railcar leasing market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Akiem Group SAS - The company offers railcar leasing, such as dry lease and full service of single units or fleets.

Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl - The company offers railcar leasing, such as locomotives and passenger trains.

Angel Trains Ltd. - The company offers railcar leasing such as locomotive, coach, EMU, and DMU.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the railcar leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railcar leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market vendors in Europe

Railcar Leasing Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,269.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.53 Regional analysis Europe Key countries Germany, France, UK, Poland, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, Angel Trains Ltd., Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

