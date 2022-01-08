U.S. markets closed

Railroad Market Records 9.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | BNSF Railway Co. and Canadian National Railway Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Railroad Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Railroad Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including BNSF Railway Co., Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CSX Corp., Japan Freight Railway Co., National Railroad Passenger Co., Norfolk Southern Corp., Russian Railways, SNCF Group, and Union Pacific Railroad Co. among others.

  Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Type (passenger rail and freight rail)

  • Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and India), North America (US), Europe (Germany), South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Railroad Market in Railroads Industry is expected to increase by USD 336.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. The US is the key market for railroads.

Vendor Insights-
The railroad market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Some of the offerings of key vendors are mentioned below:

  • BNSF Railway Co. - The company offers rail development which builds rail-served facility.

  • Canadian National Railway Co. - The company offers rail equipment, customs, brokerage services, transloading, and distributions.

  • Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. - The company provides customers with superior access and optionality on the Atlantic Coast with shorter route miles.

Regional Market Outlook
The railroad market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for railroads in APAC. The low cost of rail freight services will drive the railroad market growth in North America during the forecast period. In APAC, railroad systems still predominate in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. These countries have been investing heavily in rail transport systems to cope with rising road traffic congestion and improve the transportation facilities in the region.

Latest Drivers & Challenges-

  • Railroad Market Driver:

The ongoing investments in railway line projects and the expansion of railway networks worldwide will drive the growth of the global railroad market during the forecast period. Several national and international railway projects are currently in the planning, development, or construction stages, especially in APAC. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global railroad market.

  • Railroad Market Challenge:

The increase in the maintenance cost of rail infrastructure, coupled with the non-competitive pricing of rail freight, is a negative factor that can hamper the growth of the global railroad market during the forecast period. Rolling stock is one of the most maintenance-intensive parts of the rail freight system. Rolling stock refers to all the locomotives, freight cars, and wagons used in the railroad industry. The maintenance cost of railways includes the cost of maintaining and upkeeping trains, stations, loading docks, and signaling systems. The maintenance cost incurred by railway companies constitutes a significant part of their expenditure. Thus, the increase in maintenance costs of railroad services can impede the growth of the global railroad market during the forecast period. Growing competition from alternative freight and

Here are Some Similar Topics-

  • Rail Freight Transportation Market in APAC by Mode of Transportation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rail freight transportation market in APAC has the potential to grow by USD 9.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.87%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

  • Rolling Stock Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rolling stock market size in North America has the potential to grow by USD 2.29 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Railroad Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 336.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.80

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BNSF Railway Co., Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CSX Corp., Japan Freight Railway Co., National Railroad Passenger Co., Norfolk Southern Corp., Russian Railways, SNCF Group, and Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railroad-market-records-9-80-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--bnsf-railway-co-and-canadian-national-railway-co-among-key-vendors--technavio-301455413.html

SOURCE Technavio

