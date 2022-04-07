U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Railsbank partners with World Retail Congress to publish a report on the retail customers of the future

·2 min read

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading embedded finance experiences platform Railsbank has partnered with the World Retail Congress to publish a report on the behaviours and buying habits of four distinct consumer segments that have emerged post-lockdown.

Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank
Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder, Railsbank

Entitled "The World View on Digital Retail's New Consumer Personas", the report identifies new consumer personas: Digital Arrivals, The Subscribers, The Ethical Consumers and Thrill Seekers. The report points to significant changes in consumer attitudes, evidenced by how 73% of the growth in Google retail searches in the UK came from new, or rarely searched terms.

It also points to different values between customer demographics, such as how those newer to online shopping generally prefer more 'traditional' retail brands sooner than those that are 'progressive' or 'daring'. Additionally, it reveals how retailers can keep up with these consumers' evolved expectations, and pierce the white noise of competition online by offering differentiated ecommerce experiences. The report can be downloaded here.

Railsbank co-founder and CEO, Nigel Verdon, who presented the key findings at the World Retail Congress (5-7 April 2022), said:

"There are two main challenges for the traditional bricks and website retailers. Firstly, now, more than ever, is how to compete for the new digital experienced consumer with digitally native ecommerce merchants. Secondly, is how to deliver a joined up ecommerce and in-store experience to the consumer, one which knows the consumer in-store and on-line, and rewards and engages that same consumer. The backdrop to all this is clear. Covid accelerated the number of new digital experience consumers, represented not just by the younger, but also the older generations as well."

However, Verdon remains confident about what is to come: "The future is bright for retailers who create a 360 degree ecommerce, and digital experience, around the consumer."

Railsbank will also be attending Retail Fest in Australia on 11 to 14 April, 2022.

About Railsbank

Railsbank is the world's largest embedded finance experience platform. It believes that the embedded finance economy is a fundamentally different way of creating relationships between companies and consumers. It is passionate about enabling brands to build relevant finance experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty. Railsbank recognises that consumers want fully immersive and frictionless brand experiences, and expect retailers to deliver the best, most personalised and distinctive experiences.

Railsbank was founded in London (HQ) in 2016 and operates throughout the UK and Europe, APAC and the US.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railsbank-partners-with-world-retail-congress-to-publish-a-report-on-the-retail-customers-of-the-future-301519289.html

SOURCE Railsbank; World Retail Congress

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. For 10-year fixed rate loans, the average student loan refinancing rate hit 4.45%, up from a week prior, though the average rates on 5-year variable-rate loans fell slightly to 3.19% (the lowest since February), according to the latest rates from Credible for the week ending April 4. You can see the lowest student loan refinancing rates you might qualify for here.