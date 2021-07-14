U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,774.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,914.25
    +49.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +5.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    -0.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    +0.58 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5010
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,493.01
    -632.84 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.52
    -24.20 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.49
    -40.23 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.49
    -109.75 (-0.38%)
     

Railsbank raises $70M to build out its fintech-as-a-service platform

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Financial services-as-a-service -- where entities like neobanks, retailers and others can create and sell their own financial products by way of a few lines of code and APIs -- has been one of the bigger trends in the world of fintech in recent years, with embedded finance on its way to being a $7.2 trillion market by 2030, according to forecast from Bain Capital. Now, one of the companies building and providing those APIs is announcing some growth funding to expand.

Railsbank, which builds APIs for banking, payment cards and credit products for use by fintechs but also a wide range of other kinds of businesses, has raised $70 million in new equity funding, money that the London startup plans to use to continue growing internationally and to add more features to its product set.

“Our mission is to reinvent, unbundle and democratise access to the complex, opaque and byzantine 70-year-old credit card market, which is worth $4 trillion in the U.S. alone," Nigel Verdon, CEO and co-founder of Railsbank, told TechCrunch in an interview last year. Verdon is a repeat entrepreneur, with one of his previous companies being Currency Cloud.

Railsbank not disclosing its valuation, but Verdon hints that it is in the high hundreds of millions and close to $1 billion.

"As a policy, we rarely talk about valuation as we prefer to talk about customers," he told TechCrunch today. "Valuation is a very inward facing and self centered metric. Saying that, near unicorn would best describe us today.”

As a point of comparison data from Pitchbook noted that the company was valued at just under $200 million in its last round at the end of last year (we reported on it here).

This latest round is being led by Anthos Capital, a previous backer of the company, with Central Capital, Cohen and Company, and Chris Adelsbach’s fund Outrun Ventures, as well as other unnamed previous backers also participating. Central Capital is a strategic investor: it's the VC arm of the largest privately held bank in Indonesia, while Cohen and Company is the founder of Bancorp. Those backers speak to where Railsbank is targeting its services and who is interested in potentially working with it.

Banking-as-a-service, and other financial products-as-a-service, has become one of the most significant building blocks not just in the world of fintech, but in financial services overall. As with Twilio or Sinch in communications, or Stripe in payments, the idea here is that financial specialists have built out the complicated infrastructure and partnerships that underpin a product like a credit card, or a banking account.

This is then packaged up in a service that can be integrated into another one by way of an API, and the small amount of code needed to add it to another platform. In turn, that API can be used not just by another financial services company that is consumer- or business-facing, but by any kind of company that sees offering a financial product as part of a bigger customer service and loyalty play. That could mean a retailer offering its own-brand credit card, but also a "neobank" that is building a slick front end with great customer service and personalization, without needing to build the now-commoditized banking infrastructure underneath it to run it.

Railsbank is far from being the only company that has identified and built around this concept. Other big players include Rapyd, which raised a big round at a $2.5 billion valuation earlier this year; Unit, which also has been picking up funding and growing; FintechOS, which really does what its name says; and the startup 10x was even built for incumbent players to also have access to lighter fintech-as-a-service.

Railsbank believes its distinct from many of its would-be competitors in part because it has built a lot of its own infrastructure from the ground up (hence the "rails" in its name), "bypassing" legacy players, in contrast to others that are built as software that still ultimately runs on top of stacks (and inefficiencies) of those older providers. This also means that it is regulated as a financial institution.

Railsbank is also in the business of making some acquisitions in order to grow its business, for example acquiring the UK business of German fintech Wirecard when it was crashing due to financial malpractices. And it doesn't build everything from scratch: earlier this year it also partnered with Plaid to embed some of its services within Railsbank's.

Railsbank does not disclose a full list of customer names but has case studies on a number of smaller clients that speak to just how widely proliferated financial services are today. They include GoSolo, Kyshi, and SimpledCard.

“The market has evolved so rapidly since we founded the world’s first BaaS business, the Bancorp," noted Betsy Cohen, chairman of Fintech Masala and founder of Bancorp, in a statement. "As we move into the $7 trillion embedded finance market, it has been great watching Railsbank's growth story. With this investment, it's a privilege to continue to be part of the journey with a global leader like Railsbank.”

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Sells China Tech Stocks, Warning of Valuation Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has been selling Chinese tech stocks, with holdings in one of the firm’s funds falling to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies.China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1% from 8% as recently as February, while that of the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has fallen to 5.4%, the lowest compared to month-end figures since Bloomberg began compiling the data in October 2014

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

    Warren Buffett stocks are famous for tight focus. And this year, the famed investor's concentrated play on top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) crashed today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced it is conducting a secondary offering. The news comes just a few months after ChargePoint completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The secondary offering is being launched in order for existing shareholders, primarily early venture capital (VC) funds, to sell stock in an orderly fashion.

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers May Be the Best Canadian Cannabis Stock to Buy

    Much of the profit that investors in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have made over the past year can likely be attributed to speculation and the stock becoming a popular buy on Reddit. Sundial Growers is an underdog in the sector due to its small size and low sales numbers. One of the most important things for investors to consider when looking at marijuana companies is the strength of their financials, and specifically cash.

  • Apple stock hits record high: can it go higher?

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss Apple’s stock action over the past month and whether or not it can go higher.

  • Forget Tesla fundamentals and watch how the technicals are setting up: trader

    Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down the market technicals driving Tesla and Virgin Galactic.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks With 115% to 177% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If these ultra-bullish analysts are correct, shareholders in these fast-growing companies could be looking at big gains over the next year.

  • Why Two Harbors Stock Was All Wet Today

    Tuesday was a particularly damp and soggy day for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO). Two Harbors announced Tuesday that it would reap gross proceeds of $260 million from a public offering of 40 million shares, putting the per-share price at $6.50. Also, Two Harbors -- a long-standing mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) -- has granted the issue's underwriters an option to buy more.

  • Keep on Buying NIO Stock, Says Analyst Following Power Day Event

    Chinese electric car company NIO (NIO) held its first ever "Power Day" presentation in Shanghai, China on Friday last week, aiming to gin up investor interest in its "charging post, supercharging post, battery swap station [and] mobile charging car" charging services -- as opposed to its core business of, you know, selling electric cars. But while the nominal purpose of the event was to provide information to answer questions that customers and investors might have, in actual fact, NIO's present

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • Tesla bulls capitalized on a 'classic glass bottom': trader

    Tesla stock recently stalled under the $700 price level as it consolidates for its next move, but is starting to show signs of life.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    There is a lot of buzz surrounding AMC (NYSE: AMC) stock, especially among investors who gather on Reddit to discuss stocks. As of this writing, AMC's stock price is $46.19. The company is generating more interest recently due to a decision made by CEO Adam Aron to shelve a shareholder vote that would have authorized more shares for sale.

  • 10 Best Dividend Champions to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend champions to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Champions to Buy Now. What is a Dividend Champion? The term ‘dividend champion’ is used to refer to those […]

  • 5 Stocks That Can Make You Rich

    Compared to other investment vehicles, such as bonds and commodities, none can match the long-term average annual return of the benchmark indexes. Small-cap stocks have the ability to make investors rich, too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Chief Powell; Apple, Microsoft Lead Market Rally, But ARK ETFs Offer Warning

    Stocks retreated amid a hot inflation report and Fed chief Powell on tap. Apple kept rising as ARK ETFs slump.

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Dropping

    For the second day in a row, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock is sinking. After falling 1.6% from Friday's close on Monday, shares of the cruise ship operator are down another 2.5% as of 11:11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. On Monday, The Miami Herald reported that in an effort to keep its ships free of the novel coronavirus -- but also comply with a Florida law forbidding cruise companies from requiring that passengers show proof of vaccination against it -- Carnival has decided to demand that vacationers purchase "special COVID-19 travel insurance" if they want to board its ships.

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood seems to have thrown in the towel on China

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood is seemingly throwing in the towel on Chinese internet stocks. In monthly remarks, Wood discussed a "valuation reset," according to Bloomberg News.

  • 15 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable weed companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the weed industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World. Weed is a psychoactive drug developed from the Cannabis plant. Majorly, there are two […]