U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    +0.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0000
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,569.01
    -290.47 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.72
    -10.65 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Railsbank, via subsidiary Railspay, secures AFSL to enable Australian brands to create embedded finance experiences

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Railspay, the wholly owned Australian subsidiary of world-leading embedded finance experience platform Railsbank, has secured an independent Australian financial services licence (AFSL) to enable more innovative consumer brands to harness the power of embedded finance experiences.

Railsbank APAC COO &amp; Australia GM Ben Smith
Railsbank APAC COO & Australia GM Ben Smith

Embedded finance experiences offer brands a wide range of valuable benefits including increased frequency of consumer interaction, greater loyalty and spend, and deeper, data-driven, customer relationships.

The new licence, which sits alongside existing Railsbank regulatory capabilities in UK, Europe, USA and Singapore, is part of the company's global ambition to bring embedded finance experiences to every market in the world, and make finance an amazing experience everywhere.

It offers new capabilities alongside Railsbank's existing relationship with Volt, and follows extensive regional growth for Railsbank in APAC, with 70 local personnel hires including key senior executives in just the last 18 months.

These hires include the appointment of Paul Koopmans, who joins Railsbank as Head of Sales for APAC. Paul was previously Regional Sales Director for global fintech payment and risk management specialist AFEX.

Nigel Verdon, Railsbank CEO and co-founder, said: "It is great for my family to be in finance again in Australia as it has been over 150 years since my great-great grandfather Sir George Verdon was Treasurer of the State of Victoria and General Manager (CEO) of what is today called ANZ Bank. He commissioned the baroque building that is the head office of ANZ Bank where his original apartments are still maintained as a museum."

Ben Smith, Railsbank APAC COO, said: "We fundamentally believe that consumer behaviour drives finance and from our research we know the future is all about consumers wanting to have seamless financial experiences with the brands they love, such as Amazon and Nike.

"This new licence, coupled with our Volt partnership, better-enables innovative Australian brands to offer incredible embedded finance experiences, as we have already delivered elsewhere for brands like McLaren Formula One, Wagestream, and hundreds of others.

"We are excited to partner with consumer brands to co-create amazing embedded finance experiences that strengthen their customer relationships and enjoyment. This is our next big step in delivering category-defining products and partnerships into this region."

Railsbank is headquartered in London and has offices in Singapore, Ireland, USA, Australia, Lithuania, Germany, the Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

About Railsbank

Railsbank believes that the embedded finance economy is a fundamentally different way of creating relationships between companies and consumers. It is passionate about enabling brands to build relevant finance experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Railsbank recognises that consumers want fully immersive and frictionless brand experiences, and expect retailers to deliver the best, most personalised and distinctive experiences.

Railsbank was founded in London (HQ) in 2016 and operates throughout the UK and Europe, APAC and the US.

SOURCE Railsbank

Recommended Stories

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Kodiak Sciences Stock Is Cratering Today

    What happened Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) are down by a hefty 80.3% as of 2:22 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon. The drugmaker's stock is plunging today in response to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, failing to meet the primary endpoint of a combined phase 2/3 trial as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

  • FuboTV stock drops after earnings on mixed outlook

    Shares of fuboTV Inc. were off 1% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the streaming company delivered revenue ahead of what it had been expecting when it delivered preliminary results a month earlier but also issued a mixed outlook.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Travel recovery driven by ‘continued growth in traveler confidence,’ Marriott CEO says

    Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for the company, leisure travel, and how the hotel industry is transforming amid COVID-19.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Monday.com Stock Fell 27% Today. Is It A Buy?

    The market was reacting negatively to earnings, but there's a lot to like about this software stock.

  • 3M stock sinks toward longest losing streak in nearly 4 years

    Shares of 3M Co. fell 0.8% in midday trading Wednesday, to put them in danger of suffering the longest losing streak in nearly four years, and on track for a 21-month closing low. The consumer, industrial and health care products company, which makes N95 face masks, has seen its stock drop 11.1% during its current nine-session losing streak, which would be the longest since the nine-day stretch ending April 30, 2018, according to data provided by Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has tumbled 15.7

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.