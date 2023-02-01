Railway AC units market: Driven by growth in urban mobility solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway AC units market size is forecast to increase by USD 3116.8 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in urban mobility solutions, the growing need for environmental and sustainable transport modes driving green railways, and efficient and clean AC solutions for railways. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Autoclima Spa a socio unico, Blue Star Ltd., Coolair Logan, Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Gardner Denver Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LeeL Electricals Ltd, Liebherr International AG, Northwest Rail Electric Inc., SONGZ AUTOMOBILE AIR CONDITIONING Co. Ltd., Subros Ltd., The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, Westinghouse Air Brake, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (AC power railway air conditioner units and DC power railway air conditioner units), application (rapid transit vehicles, locomotives, and railroad cars), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the AC power railway air conditioner units segment will be significant during the forecast period. AC offers several advantages when compared with DC. AC can carry electricity across long distances with little energy losses, and therefore it is primarily utilized in railway AC units. Also, the transmission of electrical power over long distances is significantly more cost-effective than using AC power. Such benefits are fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this railway AC units market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the railway AC units market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the railway AC units market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the railway AC units market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of railway AC units market vendors

Railway AC Units Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3116.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Autoclima Spa a socio unico, Blue Star Ltd., Coolair Logan, Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Gardner Denver Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LeeL Electricals Ltd, Liebherr International AG, Northwest Rail Electric Inc., SONGZ AUTOMOBILE AIR CONDITIONING Co. Ltd., Subros Ltd., The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, Westinghouse Air Brake, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global railway AC units market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Rapid transit vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Railroad cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Autoclima Spa a socio unico

12.4 Blue Star Ltd.

12.5 Coolair Logan

12.6 Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.

12.7 Gardner Denver Inc.

12.8 Hanon Systems

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 Knorr Bremse AG

12.12 LeeL Electricals Ltd

12.13 Liebherr International AG

12.14 Subros Ltd.

12.15 The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

12.17 Westinghouse Air Brake

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

