U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.25
    -31.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,916.00
    -233.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,449.25
    -116.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.90
    -17.90 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.73
    -1.76 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.10
    -16.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.25 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    -0.0077 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.22
    +0.23 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0153 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8320
    +0.4970 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,097.51
    -43.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.78
    +10.25 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.73
    -114.79 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Railway Cybersecurity Market in Depth Analysis with CAGR of 10% to Hit USD 7.44 Billion by 2029, Predicts Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

The Railway Cybersecurity Market Competitors are Thales Group, Siemens AG, Nokia Networks, Alstom, Wabtec, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier, United Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, TÜV Rheinland, Capgemini, Cervello, Cylus Ltd

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Railway Cybersecurity Market.

Railway Cybersecurity Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The growing importance of cloud-based systems and advanced tools that help maximize the interval between specific maintenance events, and the increasing vulnerability of rail traffic management, such as traffic control, to cyberattacks. Increasing digitization, improving connected infrastructure, and increasing government regulations to ensure passenger safety continue to impact the railway cybersecurity market. In addition, increasing frequency of cyber-attacks on railways and growing demand for cybersecurity services, increasing investment, digitalization, and urbanization are having a positive impact on the railway cybersecurity market. Moreover, technological advancements are opening up revenue opportunities for the railway cybersecurity market players during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The increasing digitization of rail means that large amounts of data flow over digital and physical networks. As more devices and systems connect to the Internet, more vulnerabilities emerge that can disrupt physical resources. These digital advancements are also attracting new cyber threats, increasing the demand for railway cybersecurity solutions.

Get the PDF Sample Copy: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7057/railway-cybersecurity-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments

  • In May 2021, Wabtec was awarded a supply contract worth USD 15 million by Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport Systems (RRTS).

  • In May 2021, Siemens announced the acquisition of RailTerm, a Canada-based rail service provider. This acquisition will help the company expand its product portfolio with on-ground track and signaling, electrification, and communication systems.

  • In March 2021, Wabtec announced the acquisition of Nordco, a North American supplier of new, rebuilt, and used maintenance of way equipment having products such as mobile railcars movers and ultrasonic rail flaw detection technologies.

Report Attribute/Metric

Details

Market Size

7.44 billion

CAGR

10%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data

2017-2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Component, Type, Security, Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Thales Group (France),Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom (France),Wabtec Corporation (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Nokia Networks (Finland), IBM (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Key Market Opportunities

Railways across many countries have developed digital strategies to cope with the growing number of passengers and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the management and control systems.

Key Market Drivers

· Advancement in technologies across industries continues to drive the need for more robust cyber security solutions.

· Increased need for smart mobility solutions and services fuelling the growth of the railway cybersecurity market.


Railway Cybersecurity Market Players

The railway cybersecurity market key players Thales Group, Siemens AG, Nokia Networks, Alstom, Wabtec, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier, United Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, TÜV Rheinland, Capgemini, Cervello, Cylus Ltd.

Get Access for Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7057/railway-cybersecurity-market/
Key Market Segments: Railway Cybersecurity Market

  • Global Railway Cybersecurity Market By Type

  • Infrastructure

  • On-Board

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market By Solution

  • Solutions

  • Risk And Compliance Management

  • Encryption

  • Firewall,

  • Antivirus/Antimalware

  • Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

  • Others

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market by Rail Type

  • Conventional Passenger Trains

  • Urban Transit

  • High-Speed Rail

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market by Security Type

  • Application Security

  • Network Security

  • Data Protection

  • Endpoint Security

  • System Administration

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market by Application

  • Passenger Trains

  • Freight Trains

  • Aerospace

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The Asia-Pacific market will reach $3.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. APAC will lead the market with over 35% revenue share in 2020. Rapid urbanization and population growth are key factors driving the expansion of rail networks in the Asia-Pacific region and thus the construction of light rail and long-distance transport infrastructure. Hitachi, Huawei, Toshiba and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are key participants in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, increasing penetration of advanced technology, rising GDP of each country, sustained growth and developing economy are the major drivers of the region.

China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific are potential markets covered by Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, China is estimated to dominate the market in terms of market share and growth rate across all countries, followed by India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This infrastructure expansion will propel this market forward in the region. Railroad management systems that can be hacked through data breaches are critical to cyber security. China and Japan have the  most advanced rail infrastructure in the region.

Passenger train segment accounts for a major share of the market during the forecast period

The passenger train segment is expected to lead the railway cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Passenger rail network security is more complex than freight transport due to its open infrastructure, multiple access points, and large user base. Cities such as London and New York have recently been vulnerable to cyberattacks on passenger trains, highlighting the importance of railroad cybersecurity. Governments around the world are promoting cybersecurity solutions for passenger and freight rail.

Explore More Reports from Exactitude Consultancy:

Remote Towers Market

Remote Towers Market size was valued at USD 70 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 942.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5107/remote-towers-market/

Wireless in Flight Market

The global wireless in flight market is projected to reach USD 6.60 Billion by 2029 from USD 4.29 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3305/wireless-in-flight-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Recommended Stories

  • AP Interview: Sudan ruling general won't run in elections

    Sudan’s ruling military general, who mounted a coup nearly a year ago, said he will not run in future elections for a civilian-led government, but offered no timeline on when a vote might happen in order for him to relinquish power. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan spoke with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday. It marked nearly one year after he mounted a coup that upended the Arabic-speaking African nation’s short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by strongman Omar al-Bashir.

  • Budget 2022 reaction latest: Pound crashes to new 37-year low

    Key points: Kwasi Kwarteng reveals plan for tax cuts in mini-Budget Mini-Budget 2022 winners and losers Kwasi Kwarteng scraps top rate of income tax FTSE 100 slumps 1.6pc after mini-Budget Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Overzealous central banks are making another horrible mistake, so batten down the hatches Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Goldman Slashes S&P 500 Target Citing Higher Fed Rates Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed its year-end target for the S&P 500 Index to 3,600 from 4,300, arguing that a dramatic shift in the outlook for interest rates moving higher will weigh on valuations for US equities.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPut

  • J.P. Morgan Storms Into the LiDAR Space; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Banking Giant Likes

    With the objective of providing a high-resolution 3D view of their environment, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are set to be a mainstay in autonomous vehicles. While not all have been proponents of the technology – Elon Musk, for one, has stated in the past that he is not a fan – J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the “debate around value-add of a LiDAR in a sensing suite has been long settled.” The decision to forgo the use of lidar more revolves around costs rather than per

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

    Stock splits have taken over the market this year. Among the high-profile stocks that have split their shares in 2022 are Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla, three of the most valuable companies in the world. Stock splits don't change the fundamental value of a stock, but they get attention because they make individual shares of a stock cheaper, therefore making it more affordable to individual investors.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Getting Dumped Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was among the big losers of the session on Thursday. Shares of the e-commerce software company fell in response to the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike to the benchmark federal funds rate Wednesday, as well as commentary about future interest rate hikes. Like most e-commerce stocks, Shopify has been hit hard this year, both due to investors' intensifying concerns that a recession is coming and the difficult growth comparisons it faces against 2021, when COVID-19 was still causing large numbers of consumers to avoid brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Costco Stock Is Slumping After Earnings. Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.

    Costco Wholesale didn’t dazzle investors with its fourth-quarter earnings. Consider it a buying opportunity for the stock.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $18.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

    Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • US-China Semiconductor War: 10 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the US-China semiconductor war: 10 stocks to watch. To skip our detailed analysis of the rivalry between American and Chinese tech companies, and the stocks impacted by this rivalry, you can go directly to see the US-China Semiconductor War: 5 Stocks to Watch. The United […]

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.