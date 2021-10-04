U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Railway Cybersecurity Market to Garner $14.68 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[259 Pages Report] Increase in demand for passenger and freight capacity, rise in number of cyber-attacks, and growth in number of railway projects across the world have boosted the global railway cybersecurity market. Europe held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. The Covid-19 outbreak negatively affected the market owing to commute restrictions and weak financial performance of market players. Prominent Players: Alstom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Nokia Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Webtec Corporation.

Portland, OR, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global railway cybersecurity market was pegged at $7.72 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in demand for passenger and freight capacity, increase in number of cyber-attacks, and surge in number of railway projects across the world drive the global railway cybersecurity market. However, high installation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in railway infrastructure and rise in strategic partnership with rail operators and services are expected to unlock opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (259 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12554

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak negatively affected the market due to commute restrictions and the weak financial performance of market players.

  • The disrupted supply chain, changes in regulatory & policies, lack of labor, and issues regarding working capital management and liquidity & policy management hampered the market.

The report segments the global railway cybersecurity market on the basis of type, offering, security type, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12554

Based on type, the infrastructure segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the on-board segment.

On the basis of offering, the solutions segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12554

The global railway cybersecurity market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The global railway cybersecurity market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Alstom, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nokia Corporation, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Webtec Corporation, and Thales Group.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12554


Similar Reports We Have on Cyber Security Industry:

Rail and Metro Cyber Security Market by Types (Infrastructural and On-board), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Data Protection, End Point Protection and System Administration) and Component (Solutions and Service): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Cyber Security Market by Form (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services), by Security (Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Wireless Network Security), by Application (Telematics Systems, Infotainment Systems, Powertrain Systems, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Communication Systems, and ADAS & Safety Systems), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Military Sensors Cybersecurity Solutions Market by Platform (Space, Munition, Land, Naval and Airborne), and Application (Combat Operations, Target Recognition, Electronic Warfare, Communication & Navigation, Command & Control, Surveillance & Monitoring and Intelligence & Reconnaissance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aerospace Cyber Security Market by Type (Network security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, and Application), by Component (Service and Solution), by Deployment (On-cloud and On-premise), and by Application (Airline Management, Airport Management, Air Traffic management, and Air Cargo Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Defense Cyber Security Market by Type (Endpoint Security Solutions, Network Security Solutions, and Content Security Solutions), by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), by Solution (Threat intelligence & Response Management, Identity & Access Management, Data loss Prevention Management, Security & Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise risk & Compliance, Managed Security, and Others), and by Application (): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type (On-Board Unit and Roadside Unit), Form (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services), Communication Type (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, and V2P), Security Type (PKI and Embedded), and Connectivity (Dedicated Short-Range Communication and Cellular-V2X): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


