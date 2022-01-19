U.S. markets closed

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market size to grow by USD 2.56 billion | Market Insights highlight Drivers, Vendor performance and Geographic Analysis | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Railway Maintenance Machinery - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025," the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.80% in 2021 while it witnesses a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2025. The report is segmented by products (work vehicles and other small equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Europe is the largest market for railway maintenance machinery. Factors such as IoT-based remote monitoring of trains and tracks are offering various growth opportunities to the railway maintenance machinery market players in the region. In addition, countries such as the UK, Germany and France have encouraged many railway maintenance machinery vendors in the region to promote online distance-learning degrees, further driving the market growth.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

Global railway maintenance machinery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as electrification and remote monitoring of trains and infrastructure to improve the business opportunities and focusing on fast-growing segments. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alamo Group Inc.

  • American Equipment Co.

  • China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd.

  • GEATECH Group Srl

  • Harsco Corp.

  • Loram Maintenance of Way Inc.

  • Plasser and Theurer Export von Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH

  • ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH

  • Speno International SA

  • Strukton Groep NV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the railway maintenance machinery market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 44% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Europe will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2025. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 5.75% and 10.32%.

The UK, Germany, and France are the major markets for railway maintenance machinery in Europe. The availability of a large number of railway routes in the region is boosting the railway maintenance machinery market in the region. In addition, the European countries are estimated to witness a growth in rail passenger transport during the forecast period.

On the other hand, governments in developing countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage environmental concerns and switch the railways services towards electrification.

Key Segment Analysis

Track motor vehicles is one of the prominent sections of the global railway maintenance machinery market for the past few years. These are equipment are used for track maintenance because even a small disruption in the railway track can lead to hindering the railway services or the work progression on the work sites.

These types of track maintenance works are used for various maintenance activities such as removing obstacles and cleaning vegetations in the track and area of clearance gauge, fixing minor damages to the fasteners.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/railway-maintenance-machinery-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in the number of railway electrification projects is one of the key drivers for the railway maintenance machinery market share growth. Electronic trains are considered economically more viable and sustainable than fuel-powered engines. Moreover, governments of various countries are planning to boost the electrification as there is a significant reduction in the emission while transit compared to the diesel engines while faster acceleration and deceleration. Therefore, the massive surge in electrification and upgradation projects in the railways services is estimated to elevate the global railway maintenance machinery market during the forecast period.

The increased cost of equipment and availability of refurbished products is a key challenge for the global railway maintenance machinery market growth. There are multiple types of railway maintenance machines tamping machines, rail handling machines and stabilizing machines. Each of the machines has different price variants depending on their usage and efficiency. Therefore, the preferences of most of the countries towards manual inspection and maintenance of railway networks is expected to hamper the railway maintenance machinery market during the forecast period.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the railway maintenance machinery market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Smart Railway System Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Railway Fleet Management Market by Communication Technology and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.80

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

UK, US, Germany, France, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alamo Group Inc., American Equipment Co., China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd., GEATECH Group Srl, Harsco Corp., Loram Maintenance of Way Inc., Plasser and Theurer Export von Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, Speno International SA, and Strukton Groep NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railway-maintenance-machinery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-56-billion--market-insights-highlight-drivers-vendor-performance-and-geographic-analysis--technavio-301462079.html

SOURCE Technavio

