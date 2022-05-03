U.S. markets closed

Railway Management System Market Size to Grow by USD 21.19 Bn| Expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure to boost market growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Railway Management System Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.61% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the Railway Management System Market is the expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Railway Management System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Railway Management System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This railway management system market forecast report extensively covers segmentation by:

  • Product - Control system and information system

  • Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Railway Management System Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • ALSTOM SA

  • Belden Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • DXC Technology Co.

  • EKE Group

  • EUROTECH Spa

  • Frequentis AG

  • GAO Group Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Huawei technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Indra Sistemas SA

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Siemens AG

  • Thales Group

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Wabtec Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 42 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for railway management systems. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the railway management system market in APAC would benefit from the modernization of existing national railway networks and the creation of new urban railway transit networks.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, France, and Russia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Railway Management System Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis
of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The control system sector will gain considerable market share in railway management systems. The software for the traffic management system, train control and monitoring system, programmable logic controller (PLC), and other systems are included in the control system section. This sector has the largest market share and is predicted to develop faster than the information system segment. The demand for improved railway network operational management and safety are the primary drivers of the control system segment's growth. During the projected period, these factors will drive the railway management system market.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the railway management system market is the expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure. Another market trend driving growth is the increased use of automation and IoT in railways. However, one of the obstacles restricting the growth of the railway management system market is the high cost of implementation.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the
Railway Management System Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your
requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Video Managed Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Compensation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Railway Management System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 21.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.16

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EKE Group, EUROTECH Spa, Frequentis AG, GAO Group Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., Trimble Inc., and Wabtec Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Information system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 ALSTOM SA

  • 10.5 DXC Technology Co.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 Indra Sistemas SA

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railway-management-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-21-19-bn-expansion-of-urban-mass-transit-railway-infrastructure-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301537272.html

SOURCE Technavio

