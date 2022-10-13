U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Railway System Market worth $30.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read
Chicago, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Railway System Market size is projected to grow from USD 25.1 billion in 2022 to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Railway System Market
144 – Tables
54 – Figures
199 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203815831

As rail transit offers the benefit of cost-effectiveness and efficient transportation of passengers as well as freight, the demand for rolling stock is increasing globally. The production of the advanced railway system is set to rise in countries such as India, Brazil, Russia, and China, because of high demand from rolling stock manufacturers for integrating advanced railway systems, government support, and cost advantages. For instance, the Indian government is expecting to boost the manufacturing in the country through their ‘Make in India’ initiative. Also, the government is promoting rapid transit in the country by increasing investments in their development would drive the railway system market. The European railways has advanced and well developed infrastructure for passenger transit due to which railway market is likely to experience steady growth which will drive Railway System Market in the region, whereas the North American market is more inclined toward freight transportation. Factors such as initial investment and high overhaul and maintenance costs could hamper the growth of the railway system market.

Germany is expected to dominate the European Railway System Market during the forecast period

Germany has witnessed increased demand for energy-efficient transport and mass rapid transit to reduce traffic congestion. The country’s new rail investments of USD 104 billion in 2020 by the federal government and Deutsche Bahn between 2020-2029 are expected to drive the overall rolling stock and related railway systems market. Similarly, in 2021, Deutsche Bahn and the federal government further invested around USD 14.7 billion in modernizing, maintaining, and expanding the railway network in the country. With this investment, the country’s rolling stock will be updated with new digital signaling technologies and advanced safety systems, which will further drive the German railway system market.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for train safety systems during the forecasted period

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for train safety systems during the forecasted period. European railways are regarded as among the safest in the world and hence form an important market for train safety systems. The European Rail Traffic Management Systems (ERTMS) signaling and control component, known as the European Train Control System (ETCS), is highly developed.

Standard trackside equipment and unified controlling equipment located inside the train cab are used to deploy ETCS. In its most modern form, all lineside data is wirelessly transmitted to the driver within the cab, eliminating the need for the driver to monitor lineside signals. This will lay the groundwork for automated train operation (ATO). The growth of the train safety system segment is attributed to stringent government norms and standards for passenger safety in trains.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203815831

The Chinese Railway System Market is expected to be the largest market in Asia Pacific Region

China’s growing economy is driving the expansion of railways and improving transport capacity; therefore, it has the fastest growing railway industry in the world. Governments are also increasingly investing in railway infrastructure development. These high investments from governments led to the development of high-speed trains with advanced technologies and systems. China has developed a new high-speed train system for cross-border operations that will facilitate connectivity with other nations. The train is equipped with world-class connectivity and safety features.

Key Market Players

The report analyzes all major players in the Railway System Market including CRRC (China), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Alstom (France), and ABB (Switzerland).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=203815831

Browse Related Reports:

Rolling Stock Market by Component, Product Type (Locomotive, Rapid Transit, Wagon, & Coach), Locomotive Technology (Conventional, Turbocharged, & Maglev), Application (Passenger Transportation & Freight transportation) & Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2027

Railway Telematics Market by Solution (Fleet Management, Automatic Stock Control, Shock Detection, Reefer Wagon Management, ETA), Railcar (Hoppers, Tank Cars, Well Cars, Boxcars, Reefer Cars), Component & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


