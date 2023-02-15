Railway Telematics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.37 Billion by 2030 at a 6.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railway Telematics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Fleet Management, Automatic Stock Control, Remote Data Access), By Railcar, By Component, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global railway telematics market is expected to reach USD 18.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. Increase in government initiatives for smart railways owing to rapid urbanization and evolution of smart cities, globally, is driving the market growth. Governments across the globe are laying emphasis on undertaking several smart city initiatives to speed up operational activities in public transport services and offer better infrastructure for transportation.



Several countries such as Germany, India, France, and Canada have recognized that the expansion of the railway infrastructure is a significant factor supporting economic development. As a result, OEMs and numerous countries are investing considerably in railway infrastructure. For instance, in September 2022, Siemens mobility announced a contract with NS Groep N.V., a transportation company, to upgrade 176 ViRM trains with the most up-to-date ETCS European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 technology.



With the ETCS Level 2 update, the fleet will be able to function more effectively to balance its useful life while also satisfying the most recent European criteria for rail safety compatibility. Equipment for the ETCS onboard unit, installation assistance, and seven years of system maintenance services will all be supplied by Siemens Mobility.



The majority of the prominent players in the railway telematics market belong to European region. OEMs including Alstom, DB Cargo, Knorr-Bremse, and Siemens AG hold a majority of the share in the railway telematics market. Several railway operators are replacing old technologies with progressive train signaling and control systems. For instance, in May 2022, Rail Pulse announced a partnership with Railinc, a rail data services provider company.



Under this partnership, Railinc and Rail Pulse will provide sensor and telematics technology to the North American freight rail sector. Under a 10-year agreement, Railinc will create, maintain, and run the technology platform for Rail Pulse to track the current location, and condition of railcars.

Story continues

Railway Telematics Market Report Highlights

The fleet management segment is expected to dominate the railway telematics market due to the increasing freight activities, globally. The segment growth can be attributed to the rising need to manage the performance and the condition of rail assets

The telematics control unit segment is expected to dominate the component segment and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increased profitability, safety, and maintenance provided by the advanced telematics control unit in railcars

North America is estimated to account for the majority share of the market during the forecast period. Growing transportation requirements of freight and logistics industries and increasing awareness about safety and accident prevention are some of the major drivers of the market growth in this region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Railway Telematics Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4. Railway Telematics Market: Solution Outlook

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.1. Fleet Management

4.1.2. Automatic Stock Control

4.1.3. Remote data access

4.1.4. Railcar tracking and tracing

4.1.5. Others



Chapter 5. Railway Telematics Market: Railcar Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.1. Hoppers

5.1.2. Tank cars

5.1.3. Well cars

5.1.4. Boxcars

5.1.5. Refrigerated boxcars

5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Railway Telematics Market: Component Outlook

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1.1. Telematics Control Unit

6.1.2. Sensors



Chapter 7. Railway Telematics Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Alstom SA

Knorr-Bremse AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

A1 Digital

Rail nova SA

SAVVY Telematics Systems AG

Wabtec Corporation

Amsted Industries

Orbcomm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycpeez

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railway-telematics-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-18-37-billion-by-2030-at-a-6-7-cagr-301746669.html

SOURCE Research and Markets