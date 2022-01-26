U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Railway Traction Motor Market to Hit $48.72 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in integration of traction motors in railway engines, reduction in performance, low manufacturing and maintenance cost, and low emission levels drive the global railway traction motor market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Railway Traction Motor Market by Type (DC Traction Motor, AC Traction Motor and Synchronous AC Traction Motor) and Application (Diesel Locomotive, Electric Multiple Units, Electric Locomotives and Diesel-Electric Locomotives): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the railway traction motor industry was pegged at $31.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $48.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in integration of traction motors in railway engines, reduction in performance, low manufacturing and maintenance cost, and low emission levels have boosted the global railway traction motor market. However, high investment cost and surge in prices of materials used for production hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in R&D and surge in the allocation of budget for the development of railways are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (233 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4583

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the industry due to the financial crisis and economic slowdown.

  • The prolonged lockdown across European and Asian countries disrupted the supply chain and created challenges such as a shortage of raw materials. Thus, market players had to consider different strategies for alternative sourcing.

The DC traction motor segment held the lion's share

By type, the DC traction motor segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global railway traction motor market, due to high torque and better speed control compared to AC traction motors. However, the AC traction motor segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to advent of power semiconductors that fit AC traction motors on a locomotive.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4583

The electric locomotives segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the electric locomotives segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to their higher power to weight ratio, greater tractive efforts on steep gradients, and faster acceleration compared to diesel engines. However, the electric multiple units segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global railway traction motor market, owing to rise in adoption of communication-based automated train transit systems.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, due to rapid urbanization in developing countries of Europe, surge in investment in development, and increase in fast & reliable railway network. However, the global railway traction motor market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in development of the railway network and transportation industry in the region.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4583

Major market players

  • ABB Group

  • ALSTOM

  • Saini Group

  • BHEL

  • Bombardier

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Hyundai Rotem Company

  • Sulzer Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • VEM Group

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4583

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Traction Motor Market by Application (Railways, Electric Vehicle and Industrial Vehicles), Type (DC Traction Motor, AC Traction Motor and Synchronous Motor) and Power Rating (Less than 200 kW, 200-400 kW and More than 400 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Railway Traction Inverter Market by Type (Less than 1 MW, Equal to 1 MW and More than 1 MW) and Application (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Traction Inverters Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), by Output Power (<= 130 kW and >130 kW), by Semiconductor Material (Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon (Si), and Silicon Nitride (SiC)), by Technology Type (IGBT and MOSFET), and by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Traction Control System Market by Type (Mechanical Linkage and Electrical Linkage), Component (Hydraulic Modulator, ESU, and Sensors), and Vehicle Type (ICE and Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Motor Market by Type (AC, and DC), by Power (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and Above 400 kW), by Application (Railways, Electric Vehicle, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

