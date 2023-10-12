Rain-delayed Route 20 construction closing slated for Thursday night in Charlton and Oxford

A section of Route 20 westbound in Charlton and Oxford will be closed Thursday night for continuing road improvements.

The closing will be from Richardson Corner Road in Charlton to Leicester Street (Route 56) in Oxford. A westbound detour will be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Police officers will direct motorists in some spots.

This work was originally scheduled for two weeks ago but was delayed because of weather.

Single-lane closures will continue into November.

