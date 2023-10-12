Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.02
    -26.93 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,644.92
    -159.95 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,577.11
    -82.56 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.84
    -38.45 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.18 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0091 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7120
    +0.1170 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0135 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8010
    +0.7270 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,717.54
    -62.91 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.18
    -4.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.78
    +24.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,494.66
    +558.15 (+1.75%)
     

Rain-delayed Route 20 construction closing slated for Thursday night in Charlton and Oxford

Telegram & Gazette

A section of Route 20 westbound in Charlton and Oxford will be closed Thursday night for continuing road improvements.

The closing will be from Richardson Corner Road in Charlton to Leicester Street (Route 56) in Oxford. A westbound detour will be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Police officers will direct motorists in some spots.

This work was originally scheduled for two weeks ago but was delayed because of weather.

Single-lane closures will continue into November.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Route 20 construction closing slated for Thursday night in Charlton and Oxford

Advertisement