Is Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Rain Oncology Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Rain Oncology last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$110m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$68m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2023 it had roughly 19 months of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that Rain Oncology will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Rain Oncology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Rain Oncology isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 30% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Rain Oncology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Rain Oncology shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Rain Oncology has a market capitalisation of US$46m and burnt through US$68m last year, which is 147% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is Rain Oncology's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Rain Oncology's cash runway was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. On another note, Rain Oncology has 6 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

