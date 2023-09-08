Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. With the latest financial year loss of US$3.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.3m, the UK£94m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rainbow Rare Earths will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the British Metals and Mining analysts is that Rainbow Rare Earths is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$46m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 49% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Rainbow Rare Earths' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

