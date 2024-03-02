Rainbows and Unicorns: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the two analysts covering Alpha Metallurgical Resources, is for revenues of US$3.3b in 2024, which would reflect a small 4.9% reduction in Alpha Metallurgical Resources' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 30% to US$38.92 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$31.60 in 2024. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$406, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.9% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 18% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.9% per year. It's pretty clear that Alpha Metallurgical Resources' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Alpha Metallurgical Resources could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential flag with Alpha Metallurgical Resources, including its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other flag we've identified .

