Rainbows and Unicorns: Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Shareholders in Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Guan Chong Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM7.2b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 90% to RM0.16. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM6.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.14 in 2024. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Guan Chong Berhad 16% to RM2.28 on the back of these upgrades.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Guan Chong Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 34% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Guan Chong Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Guan Chong Berhad.

