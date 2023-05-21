Rainbows and Unicorns: The International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Analyst Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analyst modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.2% to US$8.65 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from International General Insurance Holdings' solitary analyst is for revenues of US$718m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a major 59% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 17% to US$2.26. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$647m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.65 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that International General Insurance Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 85% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 17% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that International General Insurance Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at International General Insurance Holdings.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

