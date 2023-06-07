Rainbows and Unicorns: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:PCZ) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:PCZ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for ProCredit Holding KGaA from its three analysts is for revenues of €364m in 2023 which, if met, would be a substantial 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 63% to €1.32. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €316m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.06 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting ProCredit Holding KGaA's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ProCredit Holding KGaA to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at ProCredit Holding KGaA.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple ProCredit Holding KGaA analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

