U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.54
    -31.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,969.94
    -243.02 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,053.88
    -77.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.12
    -25.78 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.80
    +1.73 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    -13.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.39 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    +0.1280 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2601
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5980
    +0.9780 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,596.63
    +1,048.54 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.22
    -6.84 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,606.22
    +6.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Raincatcher and AJL Atelier Announce Their Strategic Partnership, Bringing a 360-Degree Business Support System to the North American Vacation Rental Industry

Raincatcher
·3 min read
Raincatcher
Raincatcher

DENVER, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading-edge vacation rental and business consultancy AJL Atelier and business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions firm Raincatcher proudly announce their partnership. Forged in an effort to support vacation rental professionals to optimize the value of their businesses – while raising the bar in the industry – the partnership will help provide short-term vacation rental owners with best-in-class tools and services to spearhead its growth.

AJL Atelier and Raincatcher share missions to support entrepreneurs on their paths forward, whether they intend to build value for exit or buy an enterprise. With AJL Atelier’s salient footprint in the vacation rental industry and Raincatcher’s expertise in merger and acquisition advisory services, the partnership will offer vacation rental professionals a 360-degree support system. In turn, travelers will increasingly be offered higher-quality lodging experiences.

“The vacation rental industry is highly fragmented, with fewer professional resources. We want to create value for business owners, advise on best strategic practices and create a solid framework for the industry,” says AJL Founder & CEO Simon Lehmann. “With this partnership, we can offer consulting, guidance, exit and succession planning, and now financial-hygiene services to our clients in the USA. It’s all about building value and not just about an exit.”

“One of the biggest challenges that entrepreneurs face when partnering with advisors is that most will try and force a small business through its sale process with little foresight or care,” says Raincatcher COO Jason Thomas. “Both Raincatcher and AJL share the belief that small businesses deserve more. We couldn’t be more delighted to bring our skilled experience to the vacation rental industry, much less in partnership with one of its foremost global leaders.”

While today marks the official launch of the Raincatcher x AJL Atelier partnership, the companies have already collaborated with vacation rental business owners to help them optimize their value and plan their exits. Both companies look forward to further servicing the North American vacation rental industry.

Are you interested in growing, buying or selling a vacation rental business? Raincatcher and AJL Atelier are here to support you.

To learn more, call 1-855-724-6228 or email support@raincatcher.com.

About Raincatcher
Raincatcher is a national business brokerage and mergers and acquisition firm specializing in small and mid-market businesses. Raincatcher’s mission is to help entrepreneurs buy and sell remarkable companies.

Raincatcher’s approach is different from the average business brokerage. Priding itself on servicing clients with empathy and compassion, Raincatcher partners alongside entrepreneurs on their journeys.

Raincatcher’s approach is notable because it applies a team approach to all its efforts. Its team members come from diverse backgrounds and skills, ranging from accountants to financial analysts who are often entrepreneurs themselves. This diversity of talent enables the team to guide Raincatcher’s clients with firsthand knowledge and experience through all phases of the business processes of building, buying and selling.

About AJL Atelier
AJL Atelier is a global vacation rental and business consultancy. Their vision is to help their clients to provide the best hospitality in the world by continuously raising the bar of travel rentals. Its mission is to provide short-term vacation rental owners with the best tools & expertise to spearhead the industry’s growth.

AJL Atelier offers consulting, profitability, education, finance, and talent services to support vacation rental professionals who seek to optimize their profitability and grow sustainably.

The AJL Atelier team helps companies achieve new heights through strategic evaluations, mergers and acquisitions, and every level of profitable growth. The team consists of industry specialists with diverse backgrounds who strive to provide high-quality services and are critical thought leaders.

Press Contact:
Marla DiCarlo
7900 E. Union Avenue, Suite 1100, Denver, CO 80237 
Tel: 855-724-6228, Ext. 103
Email: support@raincatcher.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cruise Stocks Have Sunk. Only 2 Have Seen Large Insider Buys.

    Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have seen shares take on water year to date, falling 31%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. New Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty, who took the wheel in January, told us earlier this month: “For the most part, the U.S. consumer and the European consumer have regained their momentum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.” As noted, though, among the cruise lines, only one insider at Norwegian—the smallest of the three by market value—has bought stock this year.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers

  • Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

    Investigation launched into alleged accident

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Ove

  • Exclusive-Russian oil firms to reopen wells in June banking on demand rally, sources say

    Between May 1 and 30, Russian oil production increased to 10.19 million barrels per day (bpd) from 10.05 million bpd in April, the Interfax news agency reported. Sources said Russian companies plan to ramp up output in hopes of a summer pick-up in domestic demand and as Russia increases sea-borne supply to buyers such as India and China. "At first there were many concerns on how sales would proceed, but now the situation has settled a bit, and demand for Russian barrels has improved," a source who sells Russian oil abroad told Reuters.

  • History of Short-Term Rentals Filled With Arrogance and Missed Opportunities

    Looking back at the history of short-term rentals coming online starting in the mid-1990s, it’s easy to see how arrogant thinking and missed opportunities left their mark, and swayed the sector’s trajectory. That’s an easy takeaway from Skift’s recently published three-part Definitive Oral History of Short-Term Rentals because this theme of opportunities seized and lost […]

  • Hanesbrands says it suffered a ransomware attack on May 24 and has informed law enforcement

    Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday it was the subject of a ransomware attack on May 24 and activated business continuity plans and incident response to contain it. In

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • EU’s Russian Oil Embargo Sends Prices Surging. Exxon Stock Is Rising.

    In addition to the EU phasing out Russian imports to crimp supply, demand from China is expected to pick up after Shanghai relaxed Covid restrictions.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • EU’s Russian-Oil Embargo Is More Bark Than Bite

    The European Union’s partial embargo on Russian oil carries more weight politically than economically. Targeting tankers or insurance would be much more disruptive to the market.

  • Passengers on a Carnival cruise ship that caught fire are now back in Port Canaveral

    CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez has more on the ordeal that interrupted their dream vacation.

  • California startup opening RTP facility, hiring on heels of $68M raise

    The company will open a 12,500-square-foot facility that will support sales, manufacturing, quality assurance and medical and regulatory affairs.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Moves on Oil Embargo as Russian Forces Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil in the latest effort to punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, as Russian forces on the ground closed in on the eastern region of Luhansk. Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

    Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ( NYSE:NOG ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...