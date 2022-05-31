Raincatcher and AJL Atelier Announce Their Strategic Partnership, Bringing a 360-Degree Business Support System to the North American Vacation Rental Industry

Raincatcher

DENVER, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading-edge vacation rental and business consultancy AJL Atelier and business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions firm Raincatcher proudly announce their partnership. Forged in an effort to support vacation rental professionals to optimize the value of their businesses – while raising the bar in the industry – the partnership will help provide short-term vacation rental owners with best-in-class tools and services to spearhead its growth.



AJL Atelier and Raincatcher share missions to support entrepreneurs on their paths forward, whether they intend to build value for exit or buy an enterprise. With AJL Atelier’s salient footprint in the vacation rental industry and Raincatcher’s expertise in merger and acquisition advisory services, the partnership will offer vacation rental professionals a 360-degree support system. In turn, travelers will increasingly be offered higher-quality lodging experiences.

“The vacation rental industry is highly fragmented, with fewer professional resources. We want to create value for business owners, advise on best strategic practices and create a solid framework for the industry,” says AJL Founder & CEO Simon Lehmann . “With this partnership, we can offer consulting, guidance, exit and succession planning, and now financial-hygiene services to our clients in the USA. It’s all about building value and not just about an exit.”

“One of the biggest challenges that entrepreneurs face when partnering with advisors is that most will try and force a small business through its sale process with little foresight or care,” says Raincatcher COO Jason Thomas . “Both Raincatcher and AJL share the belief that small businesses deserve more. We couldn’t be more delighted to bring our skilled experience to the vacation rental industry, much less in partnership with one of its foremost global leaders.”

While today marks the official launch of the Raincatcher x AJL Atelier partnership, the companies have already collaborated with vacation rental business owners to help them optimize their value and plan their exits. Both companies look forward to further servicing the North American vacation rental industry.

About Raincatcher

Raincatcher is a national business brokerage and mergers and acquisition firm specializing in small and mid-market businesses. Raincatcher’s mission is to help entrepreneurs buy and sell remarkable companies.

Raincatcher’s approach is different from the average business brokerage. Priding itself on servicing clients with empathy and compassion, Raincatcher partners alongside entrepreneurs on their journeys.

Raincatcher’s approach is notable because it applies a team approach to all its efforts. Its team members come from diverse backgrounds and skills, ranging from accountants to financial analysts who are often entrepreneurs themselves. This diversity of talent enables the team to guide Raincatcher’s clients with firsthand knowledge and experience through all phases of the business processes of building, buying and selling.

About AJL Atelier

AJL Atelier is a global vacation rental and business consultancy. Their vision is to help their clients to provide the best hospitality in the world by continuously raising the bar of travel rentals. Its mission is to provide short-term vacation rental owners with the best tools & expertise to spearhead the industry’s growth.

AJL Atelier offers consulting, profitability, education, finance, and talent services to support vacation rental professionals who seek to optimize their profitability and grow sustainably.

The AJL Atelier team helps companies achieve new heights through strategic evaluations, mergers and acquisitions, and every level of profitable growth. The team consists of industry specialists with diverse backgrounds who strive to provide high-quality services and are critical thought leaders.

