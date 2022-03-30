U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.50
    -16.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,078.00
    -112.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,154.25
    -83.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.70
    -7.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.07
    +3.83 (+3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.40
    +14.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.37 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4070
    +0.0070 (+0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0058 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8620
    -1.0040 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,272.34
    -581.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.15
    +3.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.43
    +9.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

RAINDROP CONFIRMS EFFECTIVE DATE FOR SHARE CONSOLIDATION

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE:.RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") announces that effective at the opening of markets today, the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis, at a ratio of one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for every two (2) pre-consolidated Common Shares outstanding (the "Consolidation"), under the existing ticker symbol "RAYN".

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a Common Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares. Registered holders of Common Shares will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-consolidation share certificates.

The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities.

The Company currently has 40,890,388 Common Shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, it is expected to have approximately 20,445,193 Common Shares outstanding, subject to fractional rounding. The Company did not change its name in connection with the Consolidation.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is a mineral exploration company founded with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties during the current resource commodity cycle. Raindrop is exploring its grassroots Clover Mountain gold property in Idaho and recently acquired six early-stage gold exploration projects in Nevada from LibertyGold. The Company has a Boise, Idaho-based technical team that is well positioned to conduct exploration in Idaho and Nevada.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with 20,445,193 shares issued and outstanding and a significant team and insider ownership. For more information, please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Kunz

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c7990.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Adagio's stock jumps as company says it will seek authorization for COVID-19 antibody treatment

    Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. soared 53.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental COVID-19 monoclonal antibody worked as a treatment and for pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Adagio said it plans to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of this year. The drug, adintrevimab, was put into clinical trials before the emergence of the omicron variant, the company said; however, Adagio noted

  • BioNTech’s Earnings Top Estimates. It Plans a Buyback and Special Dividend.

    BioNTech says it plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion of stock over the next two years. It also will propose to pay a special dividend of €2 a share.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • GME and AMC halted for volatility amid mini meme stock boom

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) shares were both briefly halted for volatility on Tuesday morning amid a recent boom for 'meme stocks'.

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    The electric 911 could be powered by solid-state batteries QuantumScape is seeking to commercialize, according to a report.

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.