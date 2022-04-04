U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.50
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,670.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,868.50
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.00
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.01
    +0.74 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.29 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    +0.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5750
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.52
    -161.79 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.97
    +48.70 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.46
    -4.44 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Raindrops Marketing Helps Business Owners Become the Ultimate Authority in Their Market, One Customer at a Time

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Customers are the main focus of any business; every decision revolves around them, from how to get more leads to how to satisfy customers and provide the best experience all while increasing customer retention. Many business owners make the mistake of letting their products speak for themselves, trusting that since they offer a good product or service. This strategy assumes that it is just a matter of time until customers find their way to them. However, strategic marketing and becoming the authority in one's target market is what truly sets successful small businesses apart. Raindrops Marketing uses the power of digital marketing, social media, and branding to build great businesses by attracting great customers.

Digital marketing is key for growth as a business today. It allows for greater reach in a more cost-effective, scalable, and measurable way. Some of the key benefits of digital marketing for business growth include the ability to interact with new prospects and learn exactly what they are looking for, the opportunity to target the right audience at the right time, the ability to communicate with prospects at every stage of the buying process, and the opportunity to build greater brand loyalty and community. Additionally, and perhaps most notably, digital marketing makes it easier to track and monitor responses to marketing efforts easily and instantly. As a business owner, managing all of this along with dealing with your own business procedures can feel overwhelming, and that is where Raindrops Marketing comes in. As a forward-thinking digital marketing company, they focus on helping business owners achieve maximum authority in their target market. They offer services of online marketing and branding, social media promotions, graphic design, printing and marketing material, press releases, B2B campaigns, and Facebook/Youtube Ad Campaigns.

Founder Jacob Alvarez, understands the drive that entrepreneurs have. Jacob comes from humble beginnings in a town in the Central Valley of California, through persistence and dedication was able to create his business from scratch, with a passion-driven purpose. After studying Foreign Language and Culture in the San Francisco Bay Area, and working various retail and labor jobs, he decided to put his new understanding of the world and intrapersonal skills to work for others. He also understands that business owners want to pour all of their efforts into the areas of their business about which they are most passionate. His main goal when founding Raindrops Marketing was to help other entrepreneurs succeed by allowing them to focus on their own zone of genius while he focuses on helping these businesses succeed through his digital campaigns.

Raindrops Marketing focuses on establishing their customers' businesses as authoritative figures in their industry by controlling the first impression prospects have of the business when they first search for it via press releases and social media building. From here, they heavily focus on leveraging your new authority through ad campaigns and business to business lead generation campaigns, along with generating more previous customer feedback to build trust, improve customer experience, enhance reviews, and all with the goal of retaining as many customers as possible. "This will all be done on your behalf; your customer experience will skyrocket, your overall image will be boosted, and YOU don't have to do ANYTHING. The Raindrops team will set it up and manage it all for you."

Raindrops Marketing has company values of efficiency, respect, and results. The young company has helped Holistic companies triple or more their ROI with their business-to-business campaigns and they've also specialized in helping many clients grow their Instagram for business and become influencers or stand out from the saturated market. "We want to see everyone succeed more than they ever thought possible. Many times we limit ourselves by our beliefs and don't want to invest but we want to show everyone their dreams can come true," says owner Jacob. To work with Raindrops, email Jacob@raindropsmarketing.com

Company Name: Raindrops Marketing

Contact Person: Jacob Alvarez

Phone Number: +1(707)558-7796

Website Link: http://raindropsmarketing.com

Social Media Link: http://instagram.com/raindropsmarketing

SOURCE: Raindrops Marketing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695813/Raindrops-Marketing-Helps-Business-Owners-Become-the-Ultimate-Authority-in-Their-Market-One-Customer-at-a-Time

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?

  • Howard Schultz Is Back as Starbucks CEO. Here’s His To-Do List.

    The executive is taking the helm at the coffee chain for the third time as consumers face higher prices, some employees are dissatisfied and its key China market is challenged.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If F

  • Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has notified workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai factory will not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an internal notice shared with Reuters. However, Monday production plans have now been cancelled, according to the notice, which did not elaborate on the reasons or say when the company expected activity to resume. Production at Tesla's Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 after the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city's Huangpu River where the plant is located.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • US small business owners are great! … except for the thousands who aren’t

    From flouting Covid rules to fraud to racism to underpaying employees, US figures reveal a rogues’ gallery A dentist in Wisconsin literally broke his patients’ teeth in order to submit false insurance claims. Photograph: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images We all know that our small business owners are the lifeblood of the US economy. There are approximately 30 million of us and we provide more than half of the jobs in this country. Everyone seems to love us. Politicians court us. Big brands tip their hat

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • What Are Examples of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for Businesses That Sell Online?

    Discover how online retailers can list certain expenses as a cost of goods sold and even claim a tax deduction for them.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.

  • Shanghai lockdown: Economy shaken by zero-Covid measures

    Shanghai is a major financial centre and port as well as a hub for manufacturing electronics and cars.

  • U.S. East Coast jet fuel costs soar on shortage fears

    Jet fuel prices are soaring on the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the world's busiest airports, with buyers anticipating a growing shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies slapped heavy sanctions on Russian industry, leading to a tightening in worldwide energy markets. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and petroleum products, and the supply crunch is filtering through to global markets.

  • Brazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may faces conflict of interest probe

    The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, for a possible conflict of interest. According to a document seen by Reuters and dated March 31, deputy prosecutor Lucas Furtado at the TCU said Pires's work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.

  • Top Indian Mortgage Firm Merger to Create $190 Billion Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s biggest mortgage lender agreed to buy one of the country’s most valuable banks to create an almost $190-billion behemoth to ride a boom in home loans and consumer spending in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Out