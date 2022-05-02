U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Rainwear Market is Expected to Exceed USD 1828.0 Million by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rainwear Market Size and Analysis by Product Type (Rain Jacket, Rain Suit, and Rain Pant), by Material (Polyester Nylon, and Vinyl), by Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline), by End User (Men, Women, and Kids) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

New York, US, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Rainwear Market Information by Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 1828.0 million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 6.2% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Rainwear is waterproof clothing that keeps one's garments and body dry while it rains. Raincoats and coats are two common types of rainwear goods. The ability of a raincoat to keep you and your clothes dry heavily influences the textile used in its construction as well as the design of the garment. Because they are inexpensive, there is an increase in the price of commodities. The global rainwear market has expanded rapidly in recent years. The market's expansion is mostly due to an increase in consumption and population worldwide. Rainwear items are in high demand due to increased recreational activity involvement. Camping, riding, hiking, and mountaineering are common recreational activities in areas where climate change or significant rainfall is likely.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent companies in the rainwear market are

  • Stutterheim (Sweden)

  • Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.)

  • Ducktail (Lithuania)

  • under armor (U.S.)

  • Helly Hansen (Norway)

  • Rains (Denmark)

  • Burberry (U.K.)

  • Timberland (U.S.)

  • Prada (Italy)

  • Arc'teryx (Canada)

  • Mackintosh (U.K.)

  • Fjallraven (Sweden)

  • Carhartt (U.S.)

  • The North Face (U.S.)

  • Patagonia (U.S.)

  • Black Diamond Equipment (U.S.)

  • Fox Umbrellas Ltd. (U.K.)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Sports and recreation can foster a sense of community that improves the participants' lives. Recreation, entertainment, and sports activities sometimes include big crowds. Recreational activities have numerous advantages, such as enhancing health and well-being, promoting independence, and fostering inclusive communities. The rising demand for ultra-light, durable rainwear in athletics will likely boost the market growth. Recreational activities such as camping, motorcycling, and mountaineering are frequently carried out in places where unexpected climate change or severe rainfall create hazardous conditions. Rainwear is worn for strenuous outdoor activities. As a result, the rainwear market has expanded.

Market Restraints:

Companies are constantly creating environmentally friendly rainwear products to decrease their carbon footprint. The revival of recycled polyester is a developing trend in the rainwear market. Companies are also producing waterproof recycled rainwear to provide clients with a responsible environmental conscience when they walk outside. To minimize the environmental footprint, manufacturers are employing recycled polyester. PFCs are contaminants that take a very long time to degrade in the environment. Rainwear makers are working hard to reduce raw material waste and re-use resources to create new rainwear products due to the sheer inflated prices and widespread appeal of rainwear products, common in developing nations where buyers are price-sensitive. This aspect makes selling current original rainwear items in these markets difficult.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 has had a negative influence on the amount and sales of many items across various businesses. Many countries worldwide are on lockdown and have closed their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. Many brands and retailers return items from their supplier factories due to new travel and gathering limitations imposed by numerous nations. As a result, many rainwear factories have halted production and either fired or placed their employees on leave. The influence of COVID-19 on logistics has disrupted raw material supply. Due to a drop in demand for raincoats, regional rainwear dealers are having difficulty. People worldwide are steadily returning to normalcy in the aftermath of the closure, but raincoat sales remain low. The closure of universities, schools, and offices has significantly impacted the need for raincoats. The price of raincoats has risen due to increased transportation costs and a labor shortage. The mounting awareness about carbon tax in the U.S. has helped to reduce greenhouse emissions in the rainwear market. This has sparked innovations in sustainable rainwear.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The rain jacket segment had the biggest market share and is predicted to grow reasonably throughout the forecast period. The growing need for raincoats and their affordability is expected to fuel demand for the worldwide rainwear market.

By Material

Polyester held the biggest market share and is predicted to grow reasonably throughout the forecast period. Polyester fabric is extremely durable, wind-resistant, stain-resistant, and mildew-resistant.

By Distribution Channel

The online category has the largest market share and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the projected period.

By End-User

The men's category held the biggest market share and is predicted to grow reasonably throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the rainwear market and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period. The textile sector is an important part of the U.S. economy, contributing to growth. The popularity of creative rainwear and colorful, printed versions of traditional rainwear has offered numerous chances for rainwear producers and distributors to develop their operations in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate during the projection period. Rainwear market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by various factors, with countries such as Japan, China, and India leading the way due to increased per capita disposable income and a growing population. Rainwear is becoming more popular as a fashion statement, particularly among millennial women. Color-blocking street style is gaining traction in the rainwear sector.

Related reports:

Luxury Fashion Market Information by Product Type (Clothing & Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories), by End User (Men, Women, and Unisex), by Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based), and Region (North America, Europe,Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

Organic Saffron Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Thread, Powder and Liquid), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others) and Non-Store-Based] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Organic Tissue Paper Market Information- by Raw Material (Bamboo Pulp, Recycled Pulp, Straw Pulp, Mix Wood Pulp and Others), by Layer (One Layer, Two Layer and Three layer), by End Use (Toilet Tissue Paper and Facial Tissue Paper), by Distribution Channels (Store Based and Non-Store Based) and by Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


