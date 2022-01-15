U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,235.62
    +13.68 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

RaiPay Block Explorer 2.0 Approved by eCash's GNC

eCash
·2 min read

eCash GNC Funds RaiPay Block Explorer

eCash GNC Funds RaiPay Block Explorer
eCash GNC Funds RaiPay Block Explorer
eCash GNC Funds RaiPay Block Explorer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A block explorer is an essential blockchain search engine, similar to Google. It can view all transactions that have taken place on the blockchain, including network hash rate, transaction growth, and even activity on blockchain addresses. Traders, users, miners and crypto enthusiasts all find it useful to check status of their transactions, confirm block activity in which they may get block rewards from, and even find circulating supply or the amount of energy needed to mine a coin.

eCash's Global Network Council is a group of proven stakeholders who green-lighted their next funded project, which is to develop and finesse the RaiPay Block Explorer - a new block explorer that supports eToken transactions, in addition to only native token ones. For the development of this project, eCash will first fund the RaiPay team $15,000 for open sourcing the explorer's existing code. Over the next year, eCash will be pooling $40,000 to streamline, modernize and maintain the RaiPay Explorer, with the following goals in mind: 1) creating a mobile friendly and responsible interface as a large percentage of crypto users are mobile-first; 2) improving code quality and adding documentation, to make it easy for third-party developers and Team ABC to read and contribute to the explorer; 3) improving performance by replacing BCHD with the highly-performant Chronik Indexer; 4) enhancing user experience by creating fun visuals such as rich list, charts and graphs; 5) routine maintenance such as updating dependencies and fixing bugs.

eCash is proud to be working with RaiPay, who first started out as a cryptocurrency enabled PoS terminal connecting merchants to consumers in the form of an online wallet used via smartphone. The new block explorer will provide more transparent and faster information about transaction activities on the eCash network for users, which is the core feature of open-source blockchain technology.

eCash believes in redefining wealth and re-introducing the idea of electronic cash to users in the crypto space. Now on over 30+ exchanges with the ticker XEC, eCash is making waves through each approved project, step by step, to reinvest and grow its ecosystem which expands into tech, marketing campaigns, and media partnerships.

More inquiries about the RaiPay Block Explorer and eCash developments can be sent to pr@e.cash.

Related Images






Image 1: eCash GNC Funds RaiPay Block Explorer


eCash's Global Network Council Funds Development of RaiPay Block Explorer 2.0



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Make less than $73,000? File your taxes for free with an IRS program opening today

    Millions get their taxes done at no cost. Maybe you can, too.

  • Apple Will Allow Outside Payments in Dutch Dating Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysScientists Discover Gene That Increases Risk of Dying From CovidApple Inc. will comply with a Dutch ruling to allow third-party payment options for dating apps, the first time the company is a

  • Apple will let dating apps in the Netherlands offer third-party payments

    Apple will let dating apps like Tinder offer alternative payment options in the Netherlands after a regulator ordered it to make the change.

  • Real estate app enables retail investors to buy into property

    Philip Michael, Founder of NYCE App, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how the app helps investors who are looking to buy property.

  • 6 iPhone settings you should change right away

    While setting up a brand new iPhone used to be a straightforward affair, the process is a bit more involved these days. Whether it's setting up Siri, restoring data from a backup, or enabling automatic updates, the number of steps in the setup process seems to increase every few years. In light of that, sometimes … The post 6 iPhone settings you should change right away appeared first on BGR.

  • Strike App Won’t Support Bitcoin in Argentina

    The company trumpeted its expansion into Argentina earlier this week, but the Lightning Network-powered app is only supporting Tether’s stablecoin in the country.

  • 5 apps and online courses that can help you learn a foreign language in 2022

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. According to data from language app Duolingo, 30 million people attempted to learn a new language in 2020. There are a number of ways to do that: “Studying abroad and living abroad are still life-changing, important experiences,” says Kevin Chen, CEO and co-founder of italki, a language education platform.

  • Apple removes Wordle clones from App Store

    The viral word puzzle, which pledged to remain free, is facing competition from apps.

  • Blockchain Data Startup Lukka Reaches $1.3B Valuation

    The software and data company has raised $110 million in new funding.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • JPMorgan Chase profit falls as markets revenue dips 11%

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Friday its fourth-quarter profit fell to $10.4 billion, or $3.33 a share, from $12.14 billion, or $3.79 a share in the year-ago quarter. Managed revenue rose 1% to $30.3 billion, with reported revenue of $29.3 billion. The megabank was expected to earn $3.01 a share and generate revenue of $29.78 billion, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet. Total Markets revenue of $5.3 billion fell 11%, including a drop of 16% in fixed income markets and a 2% dip in equity ma

  • WAKE UP CALL: Mortgage Rates Already .375% Higher Than New Year

    Here's why rates have spiked since New Year, and what it means for monthly payments of home shoppers and refi watchers.

  • Regions' Top 10 of 2021

    Throughout 2021, Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation reached new heights in serving others.

  • Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

    Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains. Intimidator Group's net sales were ~$200 million for the calendar year 2021. Toro expects the acquisition to be modestly accretive t

  • Ford Hit a $100 Billion Market Capitalization. The Question Is Why.

    The news makes Ford the fifth-most valuable auto maker in the world, but there wasn't a lot of current news to explain the gain.

  • ‘Not all the money belongs to you’: Self-employed? Avoid these mistakes when filing your 2021 taxes

    The deadline for self-employed workers to submit estimated tax payments for the fourth quarter of 2021 is Jan. 18.

  • JLL Income Property Trust buys Elgin Distribution Center for $47 million

    Chicago-based JLL Income Property Trust bought the two-building industrial property totaling 407,000 square feet that was built in 2020 from an undisclosed seller.

  • Expectation for Financials

    JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management Partner and Bob Diamond, Atlas Merchant Capital CEO join David Westin to hash out the week in the markets, the threat of Covid and the mixed bag of bank earnings.

  • Ant-Backed Akulaku Mulls SPAC Merger at $2 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Akulaku Inc., an Indonesian online lender backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., is considering a U.S. listing via a merger with a blank-check company that could value the combined entity at about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH M

  • Despite Supreme Court Ruling, Some Employers Will Still Require Vaccinations

    Some travel and service employers say they will keep Covid vaccine and testing mandates. Others express relief at the court's opinion.