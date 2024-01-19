Raise a glass: Ohio sets new record for number of craft breweries

Tim Bush works inside the brewery Thursday at Paradigm Shift Craft Brewery in Massillon. Ohio set a record for craft breweries last year with 434.

Ohio set a new record for craft breweries last year, despite increased competition and many consumers drifting away from drinking beer.

There were 434 craft breweries operating in the Buckeye State last year, with 44 opening, the Ohio Craft Brewers Association announced this week at its ninth annual conference in Toledo. There were 420 in the previous year.

There are now craft breweries in 73 of Ohio's 88 counties − and at least another 68 breweries are in the planning stages statewide.

But the industry also has seen significant challenges, leading to 20 breweries closing last year, such as Two Monks Brewing in Akron, Zaftig Brew Pub in Columbus and Taft's Ale House in Cincinnati, and some established operations are going up for sale. R. Shea Brewing Co. in Akron also announced a crowdfunding effort to save its production brewery because of its weighty debt.

The overall issues include increased costs for ingredients and utilities, and changing consumer tastes, with many people reaching more for alcoholic seltzers and pre-made cocktails. Movements such as "Dry January," when people avoid alcohol, also have made an impact.

"The brewing industry’s challenge is to reach out to untapped customer bases and reconnect with those who are currently choosing other beverage options," said Justin Hemminger, deputy director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. "Craft beer has always been more than just a product on a shelf, and needs to reinforce the positive impacts that small and independent breweries have in their local communities."

Craft breweries keep opening in Ohio

The craft beer industry has been on a meteoric rise in Ohio. In 2011, there were 49 breweries, including Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors. Ohio's jump has mirrored the national trend. Nationwide, there were 9,456 breweries in June 2023, the latest number available, according to the Brewers Association, a Boulder, Colorado-based trade association.

The question − which has been around for years − is how long the number of breweries can keep going up.

"It's not sustainable," Mike Malinowski, an award-winning brewer and owner of Paradigm Shift Craft Brewery, a 10-barrel brewpub in Massillon, said about Ohio continuing to add breweries. "We're seeing addition but also subtraction."

He cited the increased competition and shifting consumer tastes as two main reasons for concern.

"You've got to be more creative," Malinowski said. He noted that his customers are asking for more special limited beers, also known as one-offs.

'There are still cities out there that don't have a ton of breweries, or any at all.'

John McGroarty, brewer and co-owner of the new Green Valley Brewing Co., which opened late last year in Hudson, said there's still room for more community breweries rather than those that focus on production and distribution.

"There are still cities out there that don't have a ton of breweries, or any at all," he said.

He said new breweries have to focus on not only producing excellent beer, but also providing good food and an environment that encourages people to come back.

"The community has really embraced us and (they) are enjoying what we are doing," McGroarty said.

Hemminger agreed that new community breweries can still be successful.

"Operating a small, community-focused brewery and taproom is still a viable business path," he said. "The bulk of the newer breweries that have opened in the past few years are following this model, leaning on taproom retail revenue over the lower margin potential in wholesale beer distribution. Reform of Ohio’s antiquated franchise laws that hamstring small breweries in wholesale contracts will help breweries in distribution, but the overall trend in the industry is toward growth of taproom retail."

