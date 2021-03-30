Raise Your Glasses to the Company Providing Sustainable Top-To-Bottom Glassware Manufacturing Services: Dehui Import Export

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Glass is one of the world's preferred packaging materials for its aesthetic, environmentally-friendly, and indispensable properties. Glass manufacturing consists of taking raw chemical materials to a final product, through a complex set of production processes including melting, annealing, cutting, and packaging. Post-production, manufacturers then have to take into account specific technical and business challenges. One of the main challenges for both the manufacturer and the client is mastering delivery logistics, especially if dealing with overseas shipping.

Dehui Import Export is changing the game by building a complete distribution channel to connect overseas glass manufacturers to North American clients. Dehui doesn't just supply materials and fill orders, they work with each client through the entire process from design, to production, to launch, to ensure the success of each brand. Specializing in high-end luxury bottles, they know the impact that aesthetics and appearance can have on a consumer's purchase decision and brand identity.

Committed to providing sustainable packaging via global resources to create excellence in every delivery, Dehui offers top-to-bottom services to ease stress without compromising quality. Owners Carl Li and Leland Pavlinac make up the dream team for this organization. After both graduating from Michigan State University, Carl in Business Management and Leland in Neuroscience and Entrepreneurship, they realized that by bringing together both of these strengths they could fill a major gap in the glass manufacturing industry.

What started as a joint venture quickly turned into the most powerful presence in the industry today. With millions in faculty resources and multiple decades in the industry, this company is set to completely transcend the boundaries of what is expected from a global import/exports team. Dehui is rightfully expected to be the biggest name in the glassware industry and soon you will be hard pressed to find a product in the stores that did not come from this company's facilities. Dehui is becoming the world's leader in glassware production, and their leading duo's systematic approach to mass producing the perfect balance of quality, visual appeal, durability, and professionalism in their products will set the next generation's standard for business to business solutions.

One of their previous clients, Premier Innovations, has found success after working with Dehui. As an alcoholic beverage company that creates, develops, and imports a wide range of alcoholic beverage brands, Premier Innovations worked with Dehui to rebrand their flagship brand: Clique Vodka. Dehui, along with their groundwork partnerships, rebranded their old bottle design and launched an entire rebranding campaign by facilitating the mold design, production, and importation of Premier's order. Through extensive communication, they were able to provide Premier Innovations with an eye-catching new bottle, perfecting every detail of their finished product along the way, all while prioritizing the client relationship.

"Dehui is not only capable of creating an amazing project; they also prioritize effective communication, competitive pricing, and top-of-the-line quality. The best part was the simplification of the process and how they were able to handle every step of the process, easing stress on our end and providing us with exactly what we needed to help our business thrive. Now they are even working to help with the distribution and expansion of the brand. This is the full package for global distribution and brand development, and they are singlehandedly pioneering the industry for large-scale import and export," says Noah Cohen, president of Premier Innovations.

President and Manager of International Relations for Dehui Import Export, based in Shanghai, China, Carl grew up with extensive family ties to factory ownership in glass production. With vast experience in business ownership, management, entrepreneurship, sales, negotiation, and international communication, Carl dedicates his time and energy to relationship building with clients to provide the best possible service, while completing processes with ease and precision in every detail. Whatever it is, Carl will get it done quickly and effectively, and with an extensive bilingual background, he handles all international communications so that you don't have to.

Leland serves as the point of contact for United States-based projects and inquiries. He currently sits as COO for Dehui and CEO and head of operations for CdLuxx LLC, partnered full time as the primary agent for the North American Dehui Salesfront. Specializing in brand expansion, product development, and personal success, his expertise and creative abilities allow this team to surpass the typical standard set by other companies of similar natures. By providing an intention focused approach to facilitation, he will analyze every need Dehui can provide upon and ensure the effective communication necessary to make it happen as strategically beneficial as possible. As head of all international relations, supply chain, and logistics control, he helps Dehui's clients grow their brands past the glass production process and into the next level of brand awareness and success.

Going above and beyond just their clients' needs, Dehui's three-step process consists of:

Phase 1: Identifying the need: This first step consists of establishing the client relationship and providing value and advice. Dehui's team will identify the flaws in the current design, initiate the rebranding process, develop new designs, and begin sharing the vision with the client. Dehui believes they have something to offer to every company working with a glass oriented product. Whether it involves upgrading the design, decreasing the cost, increasing the quality, quantity, or even just easing the international stress associated with importations, Dehui happily provides a free consultation to look into your company to discuss how they can benefit your business. Phase 2: Making the glass. This is the actual production process. Dehui will establish a time frame layout and ensure communication with the client throughout the entire project. Different factories are utilized for each step of the production process, each one focusing on one specific aspect of the process. Whether handling bottle detailing, decals, labeling, frosting, or packaging, Dehui will pull every string to make your vision become a reality. Logistics and supply chain processing is set up to ensure as much ease in the process as possible. Next, the tech drawing and mold making begins. After that, the product goes through a quality inspection and sampling procedure before the client and the team from Dehui sit down to discuss price points and completion of the agreement. Once finalized, production begins immediately and the product is shipped to its destination. Phase 3: Selling the final product. The final phase begins with the purchased amount of bottles arriving via cargo freight at a predetermined port specific to the completion of the bottling process and beginning of the sales process. Once in the hands of the client, Dehui provides a free analysis and strategic protocol write up as to how the new product can be maximized in the market. The brand image creation process will now begin with photography and brand exposure via ad campaigns, celebrity endorsements, influencer backing, etc. as determined necessary by the client. From there, the search for small and large-scale distribution outlets and opportunities begins. With on site and remote branding agents available 24/7, your product is guaranteed to not only see more eyes, but end up in the hands of the entirety of your target market. With an increased demand and an expansive sales reach, Dehui will save all product specs so that when it is time to up the quantity, they can be there, ready to complete an order to match the need.

There is arguably no company in the industry today capable of and dedicated to providing the amount of value to the client as Dehui. They will not only perfect your product, but they will assure it receives the attention they deserve. This is what separates Dehui from the rest. Standard business practices that cut corners and streamline processes tend to avoid involvement and do everything to maximize their own profit. For Dehui, the better your product does, the better they do, and that is the principle that fuels long-term relationship building and investments into each and every client.

Dehui works mainly with established, larger quantity level companies in custom design with a focus on presentation and branding. These categories include alcohol companies specializing in vodka, rum, whiskey, tequila, wine, champagne, and beer. With so many choices at the liquor store, alcohol companies need to stand out as much as possible and establish a strong brand identity that will immediately draw their consumer to their product in a sea of bottles. Think of Grey Goose Vodka, their bottle is instantly recognizable and gives off a luxurious feel, allowing them to price competitively. Appearance and presentation play a major role in the purchase decision, Dehui knows this and that is why they offer each client a complete service to help them optimize their brand.

Aside from alcohol companies, Dehui also works with plenty of other organizations such as kombucha, sparkling water, coffee, cologne, cooking oils, condiments, cosmetics, tupperware, lab equipment, or nearly anything else made from glass. With specializations in the luxury product industry sector, but with capabilities among every other industry sector on Earth, this company can guarantee one thing; whatever the need, they will get it done. Period.

To learn more about Dehui Import Export and how to work with them, visit www.DehuiLtd.com.

Company Name: Dehui Import Export

Address: 249 Eckford Dr, Troy, Mi, 48085

Phone Number: (248) 840-8001

Website Link: http://www.dehuiltd.com/

SOURCE: Dehui Import Export





