Raisi says he should be rewarded for defending people's rights and security

·1 min read

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that he should be rewarded for defending people's rights and security, speaking in Tehran in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.

He said that, as a jurist, he had "always defended human rights", adding that U.S. sanctions against him for alleged human rights abuses had been imposed on him for doing his job as a judge.

He also said Iran's ballistic missile programme was non-negotiable, despite demands by the West and Gulf countries that it be included in ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

  • Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will be pardoned

    Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. Sánchez made the announcement on Monday in Barcelona during a speech set to lay the roadmap for the future of the northeastern region before a few hundred representatives of the region’s civil society. Nine separatist leaders were handed lengthy prison sentences for sedition and other crimes linked to a banned secession referendum and for declaring independence a few days later based on its results, even when most unionists boycotted the vote.

  • German tourists investigated in Italy for fatal boat crash

    Two German tourists from Munich are being investigated in Italy for a boat collision on Lake Garda which killed an Italian man and woman, Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police said. Italian state RaiNews24 TV said that investigators were awaiting results on Monday of blood analyses to determine if the tourists had been drinking before the crash. Corriere della Sera said the victims’ boat was badly gashed one one side near the bow and that the man, 37, had suffered a grave abdominal wound.

  • Iran’s sole nuclear power plant undergoes emergency shutdown

    Iran’s sole nuclear power plant has undergone an unexplained temporary emergency shutdown, the country's state TV reported. An official from the state electric company Tavanir, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said on a talk show that aired on Sunday that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last "for three to four days.” This is the first time Iran has reported an emergency shutdown of the plant in the southern port city of Bushehr.

  • President-elect Raisi: Iran's priority is improving ties with Gulf Arab neighbours

    DUBAI (Reuters) -President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy priority would be improving ties with Gulf Arab neighbours, while calling on regional rival Saudi Arabia to halt its intervention in Yemen immediately. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist Hassan Rouhani in August as Iran seeks to salvage the tattered nuclear deal and be rid of punishing U.S. sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. Raisi said Iranian foreign policy would not be limited to the nuclear deal.

  • Exclusive-Dubai's Latifa seems to have degree of freedom, says lawyer for campaign group

    Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, appears to be enjoying an increasing degree of freedom and is travelling, a lawyer for the group which campaigned for her freedom told Reuters on Monday. A new image of Latifa, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was posted on Instagram appearing to show her abroad following earlier pictures of public outings in the emirate where Latifa had said she was being held captive. "We are pleased to see Latifa seemingly having a passport, travelling and enjoying an increasing degree of freedom, these are very positive steps forward," David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign, said.

  • Israel arrests Arab suspects in mob killing of Jewish man

    Israeli police said Sunday they have arrested eight Arab suspects in the killing of an Israeli Jewish man during a wave of ethnic violence last month. Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died after being pelted with rocks during clashes between Arabs and Jews in the mixed city of Lod. Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem clashed on a nightly basis during the holy month of Ramadan in April and May over restrictions on public gatherings and attempts by settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families.

  • Diplomats: Progress made in Vienna at Iran nuclear talks

    Top diplomats said Sunday that further progress had been made at talks between Iran and global powers to try to restore a landmark 2015 agreement to contain Iranian nuclear development that was abandoned by the Trump administration. It was the first official meeting since Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election last week.

  • Trump’s bizarre Father’s Day message to ‘losers of the world’

    Trump’s ‘insulting’ Father’s Day message has riled some social media users

  • Gold Gains as Biggest Weekly Loss in 15 Months Lures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed higher amid investor buying following the biggest weekly decline in 15 months.Prices slumped to the lowest since April after policy makers at the Federal Reserve brought forward their expectations for when monetary tightening would start. That prompted exchange-traded funds to add the most gold in three months on Friday, according to an initial tally by Bloomberg, a sign some investors saw bullion’s decline as a buying opportunity.“Technically, gold was massively over

  • All hail the 42 best vacuum deals this Prime Day — prices start at just $79!

    When it comes to Prime Day, seems like there's a sucker on sale every minute — save big on iRobot, Shark, Bissell and more.

  • Samsung's best SSD, the 980 Pro, is $100 for Prime Day

    The 500GB model is also down to $100.

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Fourth Stimulus Update Likely This Week

    Congress is in session this week for the first time since May 20, and all eyes are watching for comments regarding a fourth stimulus update. See: Fourth Stimulus Checks Rumors Are Everywhere - Here's...

  • Iran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets

    Iran could quickly export millions of barrels of oil it is holding in storage if it reaches a deal with the United States on its nuclear programme and has been moving oil into place to prepare for an eventual restart, four traders and industrial sources said. The U.S. and Iran began in mid-June their sixth round of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, leading refiners in many countries to shun Iranian crude and forcing Tehran to pump well below capacity.

  • Two New Stimulus Checks May Be on the Way – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

    More and more support has been developing for a fourth -- and possible fifth -- stimulus check amongst members of Congress. See: Child Tax Benefits Will Start Hitting Accounts July 15 Find: New...

  • U.S. Warns China on Covid Origin; Cruise Sets Sail: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China will risk international isolation if it fails to allow a “real” investigation on its territory into the origins of the virus that caused the pandemic, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. President Joe Biden is traveling to North Carolina on Thursday to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.Russia, Germany and Portugal reported an expanding spread of the highly transmissible delta variant that first appeared in India. Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the U

  • How Do They Say Economic Recovery? 'I Quit.'

    At some point early this year, Justin Hoffman concluded that he was being underpaid. The marketing director at an orthopedic practice in Findlay, Ohio, Hoffman was making $42,000 a year — about $13,000 less, by his count, than people were making in similar jobs elsewhere. But when he asked for a raise in March, he was given only a small bump in pay. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “That was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said. So after some careful

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • Restaurants 'confused, frustrated' after lawsuit brings SBA grants to screeching halt

    A legal fight over small business grants comes as many are still challenged by acute worker shortages and soaring costs.

  • NBA celebrates Juneteenth

    Isiah Thomas and Sam Mitchell discuss the celebration and meaning of Juneteenth.