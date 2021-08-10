U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.40
    +9.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,165.35
    +63.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,888.95
    +28.78 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.61
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.59
    +1.11 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.90
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3200
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5600
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,495.32
    +122.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.23
    +4.93 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.96
    +7.66 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

After raising $10M, Breeze breathes fresh air into a stagnant disability insurance market

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Working in the world of disability insurance for a decade, Colin Nabity felt not everyone could access this type of insurance due to its nature of it being difficult to understand and underwrite.

Disability and critical illness insurance is typically income protection should someone be too sick or hurt to work. An average of 5.6% of working Americans each year will experience a short-term disability during a period of six months or less due to illness, injury or pregnancy. At the same time, 1 in 4 Americans currently live with a disability that impacts their major life activities.

Similar to other insurance products, disability insurance was sold the same way for more than 20 years: using outdated technology, data science and underwriting that didn’t provide consumers an appropriate policy based on their occupation and health. In addition, there was not a digital platform to sell this type of insurance directly to consumers, Nabity said.

Enter Omaha, Nebraska-based Breeze, the company Nabity started in 2019 with Cody Leach to enable individuals to go online and complete in 10 minutes the application process to receive a personalized quote for either disability insurance or critical illness insurance.

There are large incumbents in the space — for example Aflac, but Nabity said Breeze’s platform offers a digital approach to disability and critical illness applications, quotes and policy-making that offers consumers protection during events like cancer, heart attacks, strokes and other medical conditions that can lead to a loss of income if someone is unable to work.

The U.S. market for disability insurance was valued at $19.1 billion as of this year and was declining slightly since 2016, IBIS World reported. Breeze is reimagining these products to make them more affordable -- a policy for several thousand dollars costs, on average, around $20 a month -- and to provide consumer education so that purchasing this type of insurance is less intimidating, he added.

“We want a way for people to understand this type of insurance, make it more affordable and be bought completely online,” Nabity told TechCrunch. “These illnesses and injuries wreck families because they can be so financially devastating.”

Breeze raised $10 million in Series A funding in a round led by Link Ventures that Nabity boasts is the “largest first round of institutional capital ever invested in a Nebraska-based software startup.” Northwestern Mutual Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, M25, Fiat Ventures and Invest Nebraska also participated in the financing.

Lisa Dolan, managing director at Link Ventures, said she found the company while examining web traffic data, where Breeze was listed among industry incumbents among consumers searching for disability.

Dolan admits that even she was not familiar, at the time, with disability insurance and has since learned that the market is larger than originally thought. She believes that by using technology to route the appropriate customer to the approach insurance, Breeze is able to reach customers that incumbent insurance carriers can’t get to.

Nabity did not disclose any growth metrics, but said he intends to use the new funding — the company’s first round of institutional capital — to grow its core products and add new products, carriers and agents to the platform. He will also increase Breeze’s headcount in the areas of software development, customer service and marketing.

“We are in the process of opening up our platform to agents that have not sold these products before, and we will need product and support teams to handle that increased volume,” he added.

Why VCs are dumping money into insurance marketplaces

 

Recommended Stories

  • Snap Stock Augments Breakout With AR Technology, Spectacles, Bitmoji

    Bitmoji, Spectacles and AR technology lift Snap stock into an actual buy zone after the Snapchat parent posts 116% sales growth.

  • With mortgage rates at or near new lows, 15M are in the refinance sweet spot

    As delta variant uncertainty pushes rates lower, many can save $300 a month with a refi.

  • Coinbase earnings in focus — here’s what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what to expect ahead of Coinbase posting earnings as the company stock rises in anticipation and the possibility of regulation coming as Congress debates the future of crypto.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Common Stock (FLGT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FLGT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    The Oracle of Omaha has a knack for picking out time-tested businesses that consistently outperform.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch coined the term "multibagger" in his evergreen investing book One Up on Wall Street to describe stocks that have more than doubled in price. Growth-oriented investors often seek out multibagger stocks in the tech sector, which has more than its fair share of high-growth and disruptive companies. It might seem tough to find the next big multibagger in this diverse sector, but studying a few stocks that previously crossed that threshold might help investors identify the upcoming winners.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.